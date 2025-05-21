Arch Manning projected to give Shedeur Sanders competition at Browns in 2026 per latest mock

Early 2026 NFL Draft projections include Texas quarterback Arch Manning as a possible option for the Cleveland Browns. The speculation centers on questions about Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart entering the 2025 season.
Cleveland chose two quarterbacks during the 2025 NFL Draft: Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round). Neither is widely considered a long-term prospect, though. Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, remains under contract but is still an injury risk. The Browns now have five quarterbacks on the roster.
Early mock drafts list Manning as the projected No. 1 overall pick, with one placing him at No. 2. The Browns own two first-round picks in 2026, including one from the Jaguars, which was acquired in the Travis Hunter trade.
Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is entering his first season as Texas' full-time starter. However, eligibility for the draft begins for him only after the 2025 season. While he will presumably seek that status in 2026, nothing concrete has been formulated on that front.
Even with two rookies and Watson under contract, analysts continue to tie Cleveland to top quarterback prospects, citing the lack of a clear long-term starter. If the Browns finish near the top of the draft order, Manning is expected to remain a primary target.
Projections for the 2026 NFL Draft include Arch Manning as a possible top-two pick. Manning has limited starting experience at the college level, and family precedent suggests a full four-year college career is possible.
Across 233 snaps, including two starts, Arch Manning recorded an 88.0 PFF overall grade. He logged six big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays, according to PFF.com. On the ground, he produced four runs of 10-plus yards on 21 carries.
The Texas Longhorns open their 2025 football season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.
