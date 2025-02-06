Arch Manning makes his stance clear on being called Bronny James of CFB as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning's surname precedes him. As part of a family that's considered football royalty, the Texas quarterback is a lightning rod for attention. This is despite having only started two games during his college career thus far.

He figures to take over behind center for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns next season. With ties to famous uncles, Peyton and Eli, and grandfather Archie, Arch Manning gets his fair share of gridiron comparisons.

One, though, differs from the others. Reading cards with fans' posts printed on them for Complex's "I Got Time Today," Manning was likened to Bronny James, LeBron James' son and Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't know, Bronny James, I DM'd him once, seems like a great guy," Manning said in a clip posted by On3 on Thursday. "So, maybe, that's a compliment."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Does Arch Manning lean into his family lineage?

Some believe that Arch Manning is where he is solely because he's a Manning. Others believe that's an unfair assessment. Manning isn't one to argue over the point, it seems, with other comments he made in the video.

"Arch Manning is a nepo baby?" Manning read off one of the cards. "What's that?"

When informed, he didn't push back. He had a relaxed attitude towards the comment, which seemed pointed.

"Yeah, I mean, that's fair," Manning said. "I do have a lot of football in my family, so it's a fair comment. Freedom of speech."

On3's J.D. PicKell stood up for Manning earlier this week on his show, "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell." The recruiting service's analyst feels that any debate on Manning's potential should wait until he's played more.

"Arch isn't asking for all the coverage that he's getting," PicKell said Tuesday. "Now, he agreed to do the sit-down interview (with ESPN's Marty Smith last week), but in general, when it's Day 45 of us comparing Arch Manning to some ridiculous NFL quarterback — 'Is Arch Manning the next Tom Brady?' — Dude, I don't know."

Manning has pointed out himself that he feels his body of work at Texas doesn't fit the spotlight he receives.

"Well, I haven't really played much, so I guess it really hasn't even started," Manning told Smith in the aforementioned 1-on-1 interview. "It's been fun, I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling, for sure. ... I mean, I haven't done anything."

During last season, in which Quinn Ewers brought the Longhorns to their second straight college football playoff semifinal appearance, there was clamoring for Manning to take over. Points were made that he would boost the offense. Next fall, Manning will get to show whether or not those claims were true.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback