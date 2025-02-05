"Kirby Smart & Nick Saban both wanted Arch Manning": CFB insider quashes the "Manning" narrative around Texas QB

Arch Manning is the latest in a line of notable quarterbacks in his family. His uncles, Peyton and Eli, both won Super Bowls during their careers. His grandfather, Archie, was a 13-year NFL veteran. However, Arch's surname isn’t the only thing that defines him as a player, On3's J.D. PicKell contends.

Arch made two starts as a redshirt freshman last season, leading Texas to wins over Louisiana Monroe and Mississippi State.

"Kirby Smart and Nick Saban both wanted Arch Manning on their football team. You think those dudes waste their own time, let alone a roster spot? I don't think so. That in itself should disspell any narrative," PicKell said Tuesday on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell."

"Oh, by the way, the fact that we have seen him play now in small doses, and he's looked pretty good. It looked like he belongs on the field at the very least. At best, looks like he's a guy who's a high-profile guy within the context of the competition he's playing against."

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards and nine touchdowns as a redshirt freshman, primarily serving as Quinn Ewers’ backup.

Why Arch Manning is more than just his surname

To drive home his point that Arch Manning’s name isn’t the sole reason for the hype surrounding him, PicKell offered another argument.

"Arch is not the first player to have a famous dad and go play college sports," PicKell said. "But, Arch Manning is, from this data, one of the only players to have a five-star rating."

Nick Montana, the son of four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana, was a three-star recruit out of junior college, according to 247Sports.

"If it was about the last name 'Manning,' these services, from what I can gather, don't care all that much," PicKell said.

Arch himself doesn’t feel he has earned his fame yet, saying he believes he still has to prove himself.

"Well, I haven't really played much, so I guess it really hasn't even started," Manning told ESPN's Marty Smith in a 1-on-1 sit-down interview Thursday.

"It's been fun, I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling, for sure. ... I mean, I haven't done anything."

Presumably, Arch's third career start will come on the road at Ohio State to open next season. It will also serve as his toughest test yet.

