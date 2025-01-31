Texas insider gives a reality check to Arch Manning as he prepares himself to replace Quinn Ewers in 2025

Arch Manning is a household name despite only having started two career games on the collegiate level. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning will get his chance to be the guy at Texas next season now that Quinn Ewers is moving on to the next level.

Brian Davis, who covers the Longhorns for A to Z Sports, is looking forward to the whirlwind that will come with Arch Manning as Steve Sarkisian's starting quarterback.

"Arch Manning is going to be the most scrutinized, criticized, celebrated, hyped player in Texas history," Davis wrote Thursday on X/Twitter. "It's not even close. Chris Simms didn't have to deal with social media. Arch seems built for it, though. This will be wild."

Like Arch Manning, Simms has the burden of carrying his famous family name. His father, Phil Simms, won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants over a 14-year NFL career.

But Simms lived up to that legacy as he played in 41 games for Texas, finishing in the top 10 in career passing yards and top five in passing touchdowns. He parlayed his time in Austin into being a third-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Why Arch Manning remained at Texas despite being a backup

ESPN's Marty Smith sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with Arch Manning, posted on ESPN College Football's YouTube on Thursday. Smith asked Manning to summarize his Longhorns career up to this point.

"Well, I haven't really played much, so I guess it really hasn't even started," Manning answered. "It's been fun, I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I'm ready to get it rolling, for sure. ... I mean, I haven't done anything."

Manning initially chose Steve Sarkisian's program because he wanted to help a program back to national prominence. Texas hasn't won a national championship since 2005. For the past two years, though, Manning has been idle on the depth chart behind Quinn Ewers. Manning could've decided to go elsewhere, but he stayed put.

"I think mostly because I liked being here," Manning said. "Austin's great. I have a bunch of friends. I like my teammates, I like my friends outside of football, so there wasn't really any reason to leave because I wanted to be here. It wasn't always easy being the backup, but I think it's paid off, and I won't take it for granted now that I get to play a little bit more."

Manning's patience was tested, though, especially having seen some time behind center while Ewers was out briefly with an injury.

"I think the hardest part was I got to play a little bit, and then you go back to be on the bench," Manning said. "So, you get a little taste of what it's like, and you love it, then you go back to not playing. That was pretty tough."

Finally, his wait is over. Eyes will be glued to him when Texas takes the field next fall.

