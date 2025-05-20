Arch Manning's sister May Manning unlocks major career milestone, proud dad Cooper pens sweet message

It's a double dose of happiness in the Manning household lately. While Arch Manning will start as QB1 for the Texas Longhorns this fall, Arch's sister May has officially graduated from the University of Virginia.

Her proud father posted on Instagram a beaming photo of the two together outside the university to celebrate the moment, with the caption:

“We have a college grad! Proud of my girl @maymanning.”

In the next few years, even Arch will graduate from the University of Texas. But not before he gets to lead Steve Sarkisian's football unit at least once.

Arch Manning's father, Cooper, is the eldest son of football legend Archie Manning and older brother to NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning. Cooper is married to Ellen Heidingsfelder, a New Orleans native and attorney.

Cooper and Ellen have three children: May, Arch and Heid Manning.

Who is Arch Manning's sister, May?

While the Mannings are known for their football prowess, May is making a name for herself in the business and marketing world.

May was born in 2002 and attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans.

During her time at UVA, she completed high-profile internships and hands-on experience across sports marketing, brand strategy and investments.

In her most recent role, she's been with local boutique indoor cycling studio brand pūrvelo® cycle in Charlottesville as a part-time intern since August 2024. Before that, she was an intern on the investment teams at Bruin Capital.

In 2023, she joined Excel Sports Management as a Hospitality and Brand Marketing Intern, contributing to major events like Thursday Night Football with Amazon and Formula 1 activations with Rokt.

She also helped coordinate brand strategies around Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets games, and traveled for commercial shoots and client events.

Her professional journey began in 2022 with a marketing internship at AJ Capital Partners in Nashville.

Her youngest brother, Heid Manning, is still in school and largely out of the spotlight for now.

