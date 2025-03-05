Arch Manning tops QB ranking despite being "least accomplished" among candidates

Arch Manning placed first in a new CBS Sports quarterback power ranking ahead of his 2025 season with the Texas Longhorns. The fan-favorite QB will assume the starting position since Quinn Ewers decided to enter the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli shared that he has the Longhorns starter ahead of other talented players, including Carson Beck and Cade Klubnik. The college football writer noted that Manning hasn't accomplished as much as others in the league. However, he ranked high because of his star power and potential now that he will start next season.

"Of all the QBs on this list, Manning is the least accomplished on the field. He hasn't led his team to a conference title or the College Football Playoff (though one can argue Texas doesn't this things without him last year), but if you were ask who the biggest name in the sport at QB heading into 2025, it'd be Arch Manning," Fornelli wrote.

"There's been so much anticipation for his career since he was a high schooler, and this fall, we'll all finally get to see him at the helm of the Texas offense."

Fornelli ranked Klubnik second in the power rankings. He said the Clemson Tigers quarterback couldn't be first because Klubnik underperformed in key games last season. One of Klubnik's worst performances was in Clemson's 17-14 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 30.

The CBS' second-ranked quarterback completed 34 of 36 passes for 280 yards and threw an interception with 12 seconds left in the game.

Fornelli's ranking raises expectations regarding whether the Texas fan-favorite can be the best quarterback in the league in his new role on the team.

Arch Manning's performance for Texas Longhorns last season

Arch Manning performed well in the role behind Quinn Ewers in 2024. As a freshman, he had 61 completed passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was able to start in two games when the 2025 NFL draft prospect was sidelined with an injury. On Sep. 21, the Texas fan-favorite led the team to a 51-3 victory against the UL Monroe Warhawks. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

On Sep. 28, the freshman had a strong performance in the team's 35-13 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He completed 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns. The number-one ranked player also had six carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Manning has shown potential to be a great QB in college. The upcoming season will be his opportunity to prove whether he is indeed better than the other players ranked below him in the CBS Sports quarterback power ranking.

