Arch Manning update: Steve Sarkisian opens up on Texas QB's training for Sam Houston after bumpy start to 2025

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been under fire lately for his disappointing performance in the past three games. Since the beginning of the 2025 season, Manning has struggled to find his feet with rusty footwork and inaccurate throws. When Texas faced UTEP in Week 3, the offense struggled to run the ball and take advantage of the turnovers created.

It was only the defense that actually helped the Longhorns record a decisive 21-10 victory. Manning's own fans started booing at him during the halftime break and he sounded disappointed in the postgame presser. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is confident that the QB will make a stellar return this coming weekend, when they will face Sam Houston at home.

While speaking to the reporters at Thursday’s practice, coach Sarkisian mentioned that Manning looked physically good, and he had a brief discussion about the last three games. He also mentioned that Arch should be back on track with better mobility and mindset against San Houston.

"I would say no. I would say we get a little different version in practice,” Sark said when asked by the reporters if Manning looked the same at practice.

“Naturally, that's kind of what I'm talking about. that ability to take Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and play with that same kind of confidence and intent on Saturday. That's the part for us, is that we see and know what it looks like. My goal is that you all get to see that. That's what we're striving for. He had a great week. I've been proud of them for that,” he added.

Arch Manning will have a new offensive star on field in Week 3

The Longhorns have been struggling with some key injuries ever since the start of the 2025 season. Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. suffered a minor concussion during the Week 2 matchup against San Jose State.

He was taken into the locker room and could not return for the UTEP game. Sarkisian updated that Moore Jr. is fit and will make a return in Week 4.

"He is good to go; he'll play; he'll be rolling Saturday, which is really great to have him back. I know that he and Arch [Manning] have a nice connection,” Sarkisian said to the reporters on Thursday.

The Longhorns desperately need multiple wins going forward and need to finish the season with at least 11 wins to secure their playoff spot. The schedule gets tougher as they go deep into the season.

