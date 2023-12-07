"Archibald Manning": When the Texas QB lost his ID, leading to the discovery of his real name

When Texas quarterback Arch Manning's real name, Archibald Manning, was revealed to the entire world, it left the internet in splits. The 18-year-old supposedly lost his college ID at the beginning of his college days, which another college student later recovered.

She posted about the incident on social media, which received much traction. This is when many got to know the QB's real name, and it created a hilarious moment online.

Check the post here:

What followed was a barrage of comments on the internet, where people openly made fun of Manning. His first name, 'Archibald', became a topic of discussion and allowed fans to joke about it. Surprisingly, the majority were unaware of his real name, and thus, the entire situation turned out to be even more humorous.

Nonetheless, everyone made sure the news of his real name reached him, hoping he would never forget his student ID next time.

Although Archibald Manning's name might be funny to many, there is nothing hilarious about him as a player. It is a big deal to be a five-star quarterback recruit after leading his Newman School Football team as a captain at only 17.

Now 18, Manning is already in one of the nation's best football teams, the Texas Longhorns, who have qualified for the playoffs.

How was Archibald Manning's debut year in Texas?

The 18-year-old QB was a backup to Quinn Ewers, who led the team's offense this year. Manning's only appearance this season came in the third quarter against Texas Tech, where he completed 2-of-5 passing attempts and threw for 30 yards.

Despite playing the bare minimum, he has attracted a lot of teams' attention for next season. Many schools have realized the QB's potential, especially the Buckeyes, who might consider him a replacement for their star QB, Kyle McCord.