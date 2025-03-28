“Archie Manning did the same thing”: 2x Super Bowl champ calls out double standards against Coach Prime for helping out Shedeur

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back and two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy believes double standards are being applied regarding the current pre-draft situation involving Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders. Per some reports, it has been suggested that Coach Prime would shut down any team he doesn't deem fit for his son from drafting Shedeur.

The topic was discussed in a recent "The Facility" episode on FS1. McCoy shared his thoughts on the matter and referenced that Archie Manning did the same thing when the San Diego Chargers prepared to draft his son, Eli Manning.

Archie instead orchestrated a situation in which Eli was immediately traded to the New York Giants. Check it out below (at the 6:25 mark):

"Archie Manning. He did the same thing with his son, Eli. That wasn't a big deal. People loved it," McCoy said.

LeSean McCoy points out that when Sanders voices his concerns and may get involved similarly, he faces backlash that Archie Manning didn't have to deal with.

"It wasn't an issue there but now it's a problem? All I'm saying is this man, and I don't want to make this a big deal because we talk about this so many times. I just feel like. Y'all trying to take something from Deion, right? And then y'all scare him with, 'Oh, if you're too involved, your son might drop in the draft.' That's what it sounds like," McCoy added. "But the problem is this - Deion is so confident in his ability to get his son in the best place, right? Because he's done it for so long."

"Then the ability of his son to be good in the league. So maybe I don't go number one or number two pick. Because I think those teams are bad for my son. But we may slip all the way down to 21. What's the 21 pick again? The Steelers! Good defense, maybe I don't get that money right away. But who cares about that money right away?

"You're going to make money on NIL, and you're going to make big money on your second contract. So I just feel like Deion, the things he's trying to do, I respect."

What happened with Archie and Eli Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft?

Eli Manning in action for the New York Giants. (Credits: IMAGN)

The San Diego Chargers initially drafted Eli Manning as the first overall in the 2024 draft. His father Archie Manning, however, claimed that Eli wouldn't play for the team.

Thus, the Chargers traded Manning to the New York Giants for Phillip Rivers, whom the Giants drafted in the first round. San Diego also received New York's 2004 third-round pick and their 2024 first-round and fifth-round picks.

Eli Manning had a successful career at the Giants, with Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012. It will be interesting to see if Shedeur and Deion Sanders have a similar situation in the 2025 NFL Draft.

