Are Jimmy Horn Jr. and Jaycee Horn brothers? Exploring the potential link between the Colorado wideout and Carolina Panthers cornerback

Jimmy Horn Jr. made waves for Colorado in the Pac-12 game against USC on Saturday night. The wide receiver turned up in the absence of the likes of Travis Hunter and Xavier Weaver in the starting group, recording seven receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

While Colorado lost the Week 5 game 48-41 to USC, the performance of Horn was noteworthy. That has led to talks of a potential biological relationship with Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn and his NF legendary wide receiver father, Joe Horn.

Jimmy Horn and Jaycee Horn do not have a biological relationship despite sharing the same surname. Four-time Pro Bowler, Joe Horn, is not the Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn's father. There's also no historical link between the families of the two players.

Jimmy was raised in Sanford, Florida by his father, Jimmy Horn Sr, as a single parent. The Buffaloes wide receiver’s mother was physically close by during his years growing up in Sanford, as noted by his father, but she had other children to care for from her other marriage.

Like his son, Jimmy Horn Sr. played football at Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida. He also had his college career at Bethune-Cookman University in Dayton Beach, Florida. However, he did not pursue a career in the NFL and instead worked as a truck driver and barber.

Jaycee Horn, meanwhile, is the son of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn. Jaycee played college football at South Carolina, and the cornerback was selected as the eighth overall pick by the Carolina Panthers, continuing his father's legacy in the NFL.

Will Jimmy Horn Jr. make it to the NFL?

While his father couldn't make a career as a professional football player, Jimmy Horn Jr. has a strong chance of making the NFL. The wide receiver has had a pretty impressive career in college football with USF and continues to impress following his transfer to Colorado.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has remarkable speed and agility that makes him a standout prospect for NFL teams. His ability to swiftly burst off the line of scrimmage enables him to create separation from defenders and execute significant plays downfield. He's projected to be a Day 3 pick in 2024.