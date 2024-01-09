"Are you trying to end up like the Atlanta Falcons?": Michigan's second quarter mistakes leave fans fuming as Washington get back into the game 

For most of the first half of the national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies, the Wolverines were the dominant team.

They scored two early touchdowns from Donovan Edwards and prevented Michael Penix Jr and the Huskies’ offense from finding the end zone.

That was until the end of the first half, when the Huskies scored a late touchdown to reduce the Wolverines’ lead to 7 points. This sets up a second half that could end with either team winning the National Championship game.

Let's have a look at how the Wolverines fans reacted to this late touchdown from their opponents.

The majority of Wolverines fans are angry that their offense stopped running the ball. The Wolverines had a very strong running game in the first half, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy has somewhat struggled to throw the ball.

Near the end of the first half, the Wolverines had an important fourth-down attempt. On this play, the Wolverines did not run the ball, and the attempt failed. This gave the Huskies possession, which they converted into a touchdown, making the game open again.

Atlanta Falcons analogy explained: Will the Wolverines share the same fate?

Some fans have also mentioned the Atlanta Falcons in their displeasure towards the way the Wolverines have been playing in the second half.

This is a reference to the Falcons performance in Super Bowl 51. In this game, the Falcons had a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots during the third quarter. Many believed that this lead would be unassailable and that the Falcons would become Super Bowl champions.

However, this did not happen. Due to mistakes made by the Falcons in the fourth quarter, the Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, would come back to win the game in overtime.

From then on, the Atlanta Falcons have become a byword for losing a game in which you had a large lead in.

Michigan does not want to end up like the Falcons.