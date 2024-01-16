Arizona’s Big 12 ambitions crushed as Jedd Fisch’s massive $54 million move to Washington triggers transfer portal window

The Arizona Wildcats might face a major setback after losing coach Jedd Fisch to the Washington Huskies on Sunday night. Fisch, who led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record this season, reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $54 million deal with Washington, leaving Arizona in a state of uncertainty.

Fisch's departure also opened a 30-day transfer portal window for Arizona players, who can now explore other options without losing eligibility.

Several key players from Arizona's roster, including running back Jonah Coleman, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Jayden de Laura, and defensive end Jason Harris are rumored to be considering leaving.

These players helped Arizona to rank No. 18 in scoring and No. 20 in total offense, outperforming Washington's defense, ranking 30th to the Huskies' 56th in scoring.

Ex-Arizona coach Jedd Fisch

Arizona's future in the Big 12, which it is scheduled to join this season, could also be jeopardized by Fisch's exit. The Wildcats were hoping to rebuild their program under Fisch and compete with the likes of Utah, TCU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia in the new league.

Now, they will have to find a new coach who can keep the team together and attract new talent.

Jedd Fisch's rationale in the aftermath of his departure from Arizona

Jedd Fisch left Arizona on Sunday after being hired by Arizona.

"It was a gut-wrenching and agonizing decision. But I am proud to leave everything in a better place than when I came," Fisch wrote in a comprehensive statement.

Fisch was welcomed by Washington athletic director Troy Dannen, who posted a video on Twitter of him signing a contract with the Huskies at his home in Tucson.

His coaching journey was long and winding. Fisch worked for seven NFL teams, including the Patriots, Rams, Jaguars, Seahawks, Broncos, Ravens and Texans.

Fisch also coached at five other college programs: UCLA, Michigan, Miami, Minnesota and Florida. He finally became a full-time head coach after decades of experience.

