Following Kalen DeBoer’s departure from Washington, the Huskies have now hired former Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch, according to multiple reports. News of Fisch’s hire by Washington surprised Arizona fans and players.

WildcatAuthority publisher and editor, Jason Scheer, reported that a meeting was scheduled between Fisch and Arizona players along with their parents. The coach was to announce his departure to his players at the meeting. However, the farewell didn’t go as well as Fisch might have expected.

Scheer reported on his official X page,

“That meeting is not going to go well for Jedd. Pure anger and sadness.”

He would later confirm that the meeting lasted only three minutes before the new Huskies coach headed to catch his flight to Seattle.

With Jedd Fisch out, what next for Arizona?

Arizona hired Jedd Fisch back in December 2020 as the 32nd head coach in the history of its football program. Fisch arrived in Arizona to meet a program almost on its knees. The 47-year-old coach had to immediately revamp the team roster and get it in shape to compete with its peers in the Pac-12.

Slowly but steadily, the team improved. Fisch guided the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2023 after going 1-11 in his first season. In addition, the Wildcats concluded the season ranked 11th in the AP Poll.

It is their highest finish in the poll since 1998. Raising the team from such an abyss to being the No. 11 team nationally is something Arizona fans loved Fisch for.

Former Arizona Wildcats head coach, Jedd Fisch

However, the disappointment following his departure was understandable. The Wildcats are left with the unenviable task of finding a replacement for Fisch.

The school’s most important task will be to get a coach who can secure the loyalty of the players on its roster. With the bulk of the winning team from 2023 returning for another season, the new coach’s task will be easier than Fisch’s when he came. However, the Wildcats have a new adventure ahead of them in the Big 12.