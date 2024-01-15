WATCH: Dejected Arizona players walk out of stadium after Jedd Fisch's 3-minute farewell interaction with team

Former University of Arizona head football coach Jedd Fisch left his players and staff in disbelief after a swift three-minute farewell interaction before heading to the airport for the new coaching venture with the Washington Huskies.

Jedd Fisch assumed control of Arizona in a moment when the team was going through an uncertain period on their football journey as it returned winless in 2020 and managed to lead the program to 10 wins just three years later.

Fisch's decision to leave the Wildcats for Washington was blindsiding a potentially competing college football playoff team in 2024.

This sudden shift from dedication to departure has left the Wildcat faithful feeling scorned and Fisch's seemingly celebratory signing of his Washington contract on social media just added fuel to fire.

The announcement of Fisch's move to Washington came less than a week after the Wildcats' national championship appearance, leaving Arizona scrambling to find a replacement for their successful coach.

Fisch's replacement of Kalen DeBoer, who moved to Alabama, adds another layer to the controversy, especially considering the $12 million buyout DeBoer's departure invoked and the $5.5 million cost of hiring Fisch.

Washington's athletic director, Troy Dannen, moved swiftly to provide stability for a program coming off its best season in over three decades.

Financial challenges and the future of Arizona football

As Arizona tries to recover from a university-wide financial setback and prepares to move to the Big 12, the sudden departure of Fisch further complicates the situation.

Athletic director Dave Heeke had announced financial recovery plans, including hiring freezes and a pause on major construction projects.

However, Fisch's departure, coupled with potential transfers through the open portal for Wildcats players, raises questions about the team's stability and future success.

Arizona, now back in the market for a new coach, faces uncertainties in the wake of Fisch's departure.

Now a national search for a new head coach is already underway, and Wildcat faithful are already anxiously awaiting who will be named to guide their nationally ranked football program in the years ahead.

Jedd Fisch's new beginning in Washington Huskies' locker room

Jedd Fisch's move to Washington comes at a pivotal time for the Huskies, who are looking to build upon their recent success.

Fisch's impressive track record at Arizona, where he turned around a struggling program and took the Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2023, will serve him well as he looks to turn things around at Washington.

The seven-year contract pulls $7.75 million annually on average, showcasing how highly Arizona regards Fisch.

