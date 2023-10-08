Who is Troy Dannen? Huskies' new AD candidate's professional career explored 

The Washington Huskies are looking to make a power move by bringing current Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen on board.

Dannen has been with Tulane since December 2015. He has literally sculpted the football program at Tulane into a juggernaut within the Group of Five. Tulane's American Athletic Conference Championship win, coupled with a monumental triumph against USC in the 2022 Cotton Bowl, are some of his biggest achievements.

Dannen is recognized for his adept leadership. He looks ready to step into big shoes at Washington, succeeding Jen Cohen. The announcement and press conference are due sometime next week.

This appointment marks a shift in Washington's tradition, with a departure from relying on internal promotions. Dannen's entry would be Washington’s first outside hire since Todd Turner in 2004.

Dannen's path ahead with the Huskies

The Huskies proudly sit at No. 7 nationally under coach Kalen DeBoer. Dannen will be tasked with spearheading Washington's leap to the Big Ten, scheduled for the upcoming summer. The 2024-25 season will witness the Huskies' debut in the Big Ten.

As Washington readies for its grand entrance into the Big Ten, Troy Dannen's track record of success at Tulane positions him as a seasoned maestro. He’ll be expected to steer the Huskies toward new heights in collegiate athletics.

The administrator's professional career so far

Dannen is not only famous as Tulane's athletic director but also as the chair of the NCAA Football Competition Committee. With a tenure spanning four years, Dannen's role extends further as an executive committee member of the Football Oversight Committee. He holds quite a prominent position in key decision-making bodies.

At the Tulane Green Wave, Dannen's legacy is synonymous with transformative success. The football program under his stewardship clinched its first conference title in over two decades last fall. The team finished the season with a remarkable No. 9 national ranking.

It’s not only the playing field that Dannen has impacted. His adept leadership style secured the launch of the sport of sailing at Tulane. The sailing team also clinched a national championship in its fifth season.

Additionally, his fundraising magic needs no introduction, Dannen managed a $10 million fund for capital renovations. This affirmed his ability to attract significant financial backing.

Before Tulane, Dannen also served at his alma mater, Northern Iowa. He served as the athletic director from 2008 to 2015. His contributions have certainly been recognized, with him being conferred the prestigious title of NACDA’s FCS Athletic Director of the Year in 2014.

Troy Dannen surely has a visionary approach, and his dedication to excellence in collegiate athletics can surely lead the Washington Huskies to greater heights.