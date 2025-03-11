Arizona State Football Freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout players to watch out for ft. Grayson Rigdon 

The Arizona State Sun Devils stunned the college football world last season, transforming from a dismal 3-9 record in 2023 to an impressive 11-3 finish in 2024. In their first year in the Big 12, they not only claimed the conference title but also secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Ad

Looking ahead to 2025, the Big 12 has unveiled two major scheduling updates for ASU. Now entering their second season in the conference, the reigning champions will have a target on their back, with crucial matchups bookending their campaign, Friday night battles against TCU (Sept. 26) and Arizona (Nov. 28).

As anticipation builds, fans are eager to see which newcomers will make an impact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a closer look at three freshmen poised for breakout seasons in 2025.

Ad

Trending

3 Arizona State freshmen set for breakout season in 2025

#1. Grayson Rigdon, Running Back

Expand Tweet

Ad

A dynamic three-star recruit from Columbus High School (TX), Rigdon arrives at ASU with a decorated high school career. He boasts four state championships and an astonishing 59-1 record. Rigdon might become a potential game-changer for the Sun Devils’ offense.

At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Rigdon led his teams to three consecutive Texas 1A (six-man) state titles at the high school level, first with Strawn in 2021, then with Benjamin in 2022 and 2023. The RB earned MVP honors in each championship game and was named Class 1A Player of the Year three times.

Ad

In 2023, Rigdon racked up 2,402 rushing yards, 49 rushing touchdowns, 637 receiving yards and 18 receiving scores. The following year, he added another 2,071 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns, 347 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Rigdon holds a 0.8567 rating, ranking him 1,443rd nationally, 112th among running backs and 217th in Texas.

#2. Chance Ables, Wide Receiver

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ables, a 6-foot-4 receiver from Plano East High School (TX), brings size and athleticism to ASU’s receiving corps. He began his high school career at Garland (TX) Naaman Forest before transferring for his senior season.

The WR's combination of size, hands, and route-running ability could earn Ables an early role in Arizona State football's passing attack.

Ables posted a 5-foot-8 high jump as a freshman. He had a breakout sophomore campaign featuring 50 receptions, 627 yards and seven touchdowns in high school. Ables followed that with 53 catches for 783 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games as a junior.

Ad

Rated 87 by 247Sports, Ables is ranked as the 143rd wide receiver nationally and the 148th overall player in Texas for his class.

#3. AJ Ia, Tight End

Expand Tweet

Ad

A four-star recruit from Orange Lutheran High School (CA), Ia brings both size and skill to the tight end position. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 240 pounds, he has the frame to be a significant red-zone threat while also excelling as a blocker.

With Arizona State football needing depth at tight end, Ia has a strong chance to see early playing time and emerge as a key weapon in the offense.

Ranked No. 15 among tight ends and No. 23 in California by 247Sports, Ia has the toughness and edge needed to thrive at the next level.

Ad

While in track background, posting wind-legal bests of 12.18 seconds in the 100 meters and 25.18 in the 200 meters as a sophomore.

Also Read: Cam Skattebo - Mattheos Katergaris injury explained: What happened between Arizona State stars?

How do you think Arizona State Sun Devils will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback