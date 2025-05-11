Arizona State Football recruiting tracker: Every commit, notable offers & visit (2026)

After winning the Big 12 championship last season, Arizona State has started its class of 2025 recruiting on a strong note. The Wildcats are on a mission to become a top contender in the landscape, and to achieve that, it’s important to get the best players to Tempe.

Kenny Dillingham and his staff have so far secured the commitment of 12 recruits in the class of 2026. This currently ranks them No. 12 in the cycle, the highest they've been in a long time. The program hopes to keep the momentum for the rest of the 2026 cycle.

Arizona State football 2026 top commits

#1, Jake Fette, QB

Jake Fette is the highest-rated player who has committed to Arizona State so far in the class of 2026. The El Paso, Texas, native is a four-star prospect ranked the 141st overall and No.9 quarterback in the cycle according to 247Sports.

#2, Cardae Mack, RB

Cardae Mack is a three-star rated prospect from Humble, Texas. The Atascocita High School (Texas) player is the No. 18 running back in the class and the No. 40 overall prospect from the Lone Star State.

#3, Julian Hago, Edge

Julian Hago is the highest-rated defensive commit so far for Arizona State in the class of 2026. He is a three-star prospect from Cibolo, Texas, and currently ranks as the No. 35 prospect in his position.

Other commits for the Wildcats in the class of 2026 include Nalin Scott (WR), Hayden Vercher (TE), Cortavious Tisaby (OT), Marques Uini (IOL), Zeth Thues (S), Jalen Williams (CB), Cooper Raid (WR), Oscar Aguilar (LB), and Niniva Nicholson (IOL).

Arizona State football notable offers

With 12 players already secured, the Wildcats are still looking at players, many of whom they've presented an offer to. The program expects to receive more commitments in the next couple of months.

Here's a look at their notable offers.

#1, Ryder Lyons, QB

Ryder Lyons is one of the highest-rated prospects in the class of 2026. The five-star quarterback is the No. 6 overall prospect, the No. 3 quarterback, and the highest-rated player from California.

#2, Felix Ojo, OT

Felix Ojo is another highly-rated prospect in the class of 2026 who has received an offer from the Wildcats. The Mansfield, Texas, native is the No. 7 overall prospect in the class and the No. 2 in his position.

#3, Jalen Lott, WR

Jalen Lott is another prospect who has an Arizona State offer on the table. The four-star wide receiver from Frisco, Texas, is the No. 6 prospect in his position and the No. 8 from his state.

Arizona State football's recent visits

The Wildcats have welcomed a host of players to Tempe this month. A number of players visited the campus on May 2, including Mason James, Madden Williams, Fameitau Siale, Chris Addison, Dre Pollard, Rahsjon Duncan and Mason Marden.

A total of 18 players made official visits to the university in April. Furthermore, players like Jeron Jones, Ramzak Fruean, James Scott, and others are scheduled to visit later this month, while names like Chris Stewart, Mikey Williams, Andre Johnson and others will visit in June.

