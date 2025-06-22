Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt gets major NFL future prediction from renowned draft analyst

Sam Leavitt is entering his second season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The dual-threat quarterback is fresh off an impressive 2024 season that saw him finish with 2,885 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He added 443 rushing yards and five TDs for good measure.

Leavitt's form was crucial in the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 championship in their first season in the conference. So, ahead of the 2025 season, renowned draft analyst Todd McShay is giving him major props.

"I freaking love this dude. I’m telling you, I think he has got a chance to really elevate," he said on Thursday's edition of The Todd McShay Show.

"I love his grit, I love his competitiveness, I love how instinctive he is. I love his athleticism. I think Leavitt is going to be an NFL starting quarterback and could be a really good one."

Leavitt is considered one of the top prospects in a QB-stacked 2026 draft class. The Arizona State Sun Devils star impressed for large spells of the 2024 season, and he'll enter his junior year with loads of confidence.

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was particular about getting Sam Leavitt on his side for the 2024 season. He did so at the expense of the Michigan State Spartans, and the rest is history.

What's next for Sam Leavitt?

Sam Leavitt started his college football career as a backup to Noah Kim and Katin Houser at Michigan State. The promising shot caller only played four games in his freshman season (all from the bench) and passed for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dissatisfied with his backup role at Michigan State, Leavitt entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season. He had many offers but elected to accept the offer from the Arizona State Sun Devils. That move proved to be a masterstroke as he led the Sun Devils to the expanded college football playoffs.

Entering his third season, Leavitt is viewed as one of the best shot callers in the nation. His blend of arm strength, athleticism and game management makes him the prototypical NFL prospect QB. So, Sun Devils fans will hope for the best ahead of the 2025 season.

