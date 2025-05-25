Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt makes a $15,000 move to honor former NFL player turned Army man

Arizona State Sun Devils star Sam Leavitt has donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation. On Saturday, Cronkite Sports's Justin LaCertosa reported via X (formerly Twitter) that the quarterback said his reason for donating was to give back to his community.

"Sam Leavitt (@S_leav10) just donated $15,000 to the Pat Tillman Foundation. Leavitt said he's happy to be able to give back to a community that gave to him, and it makes him "feel like a better person." @DevilDigest @pattillmanfnd," LeCertosa tweeted.

The family and friends of Tillman created the foundation to honor his legacy after he died via fratricide during his service in the U.S. Army on Apr. 22, 2004. He joined the U.S. Army following the terrorist attacks against the country on Sep. 11, 2001. Before enlisting, Tillman had a successful career as a linebacker in college football with Arizona State. One of the accomplishments was winning the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year in the 1997 season.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Tillman in the seventh round with the 226th pick of the 1998 NFL draft. He played strong safety for four years in the league. His foundation empowers military members, veterans, and military spouses with academic scholarships to achieve career opportunities.

Leavitt's donation greatly honors Tillman's legacy, as the quarterback remains a key leader for Arizona State.

Sam Leavitt's freshman year with the Arizona State Sun Devils

Sam Leavitt had a remarkable freshman season with the Sun Devils, leading the team to an 11-3 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He completed 216 passes for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. One of his best performances was in the team's 45-19 win against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7, 2024.

The quarterback led the Sun Devils to victory with 12 of 17 completed passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He also had seven carries for 33 yards and one touchdown.

His breakout year with Arizona State ended on Jan. 1, when they lost 39-31 to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl. He struggled in the matchup with 24 of 46 completed passes for 222 yards. As he enters his sophomore year, the quarterback aims to return to the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship.

Arizona State has added new players from the transfer portal and retained several stars from last season, including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, to help Leavitt make plays. The quarterback will continue preparation for his sophomore year ahead of the season opener against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Aug. 30.

