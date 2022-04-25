Who was Pat Tillman? Former defensive back left NFL career to serve the US army in Afghanistan

Pat Tillman was an American professional NFL player who played safety for the Arizona Cardinals from 1998-2001.

Tillman enlisted in the US Army in May of 2002 following the aftermath of the September 11th attacks. During his time in action, he was killed as a result of friendly fire on April 22, 2004.

Tillman was drafted in the seventh-round of the 1998 draft with Arizona’s pick number 226. Tillman went to college and played at Arizona State from 1994 to 1997.

At Arizona State, he started off as a linebacker and excelled at the position. As a junior, he helped his team go undefeated that year. He, also, helped them make it to the Rose Bowl that year. In 1997, he was voted the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. In the same year, Tillman was also named Arizona State's MVP.

In his four-year NFL career, Tillman played all four seasons with the Cardinals. Tillman recorded 340 tackles, three interceptions, 2.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, and was also named Sports Illustrated’s All-Pro in 2000. He also had one rush attempt for four yards and returned three kickoffs for 33 yards.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Tillman once turned down a five-year, $9 million contract with the St. Louis Rams out of loyalty to the Arizona Cardinals. After the 9/11 attacks, Tillman turned down a three-year contract to enlist in the U.S. Army.

DSA 🌹 @DemSocialists



Not telling his whole story serves the U.S war propaganda machine. Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Pat Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army after 9/11. He turned down a $3.6M contract offer at 25 years old.



Tillman was killed in Afghanistan 17 years ago today.



RIP. Pat Tillman left the Arizona Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army after 9/11. He turned down a $3.6M contract offer at 25 years old.Tillman was killed in Afghanistan 17 years ago today.RIP. https://t.co/OEumN5QDBX Pat Tillman saw the War in Afghanistan for the lies it is built on, and was killed by friendly fire that the Army covered up.Not telling his whole story serves the U.S war propaganda machine. twitter.com/BleacherReport… Pat Tillman saw the War in Afghanistan for the lies it is built on, and was killed by friendly fire that the Army covered up. Not telling his whole story serves the U.S war propaganda machine. twitter.com/BleacherReport…

Pat Tillman died 18 years ago in friendly fire

UNLV v Arizona State

On April 22, 2004, Tillman was tragically killed during friendly fire. At age 27, Tillman was mistakenly gunned down by his fellow Rangers, rather than enemy forces, which was initially covered up by the U.S. military.

The Army initially maintained that Tillman was ambushed by enemy forces. Tillman was looked at as a national hero. He was even awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals and posthumously promoted to corporal.

After a few weeks, Tillman’s family learned that his death had been accidental and not from an enemy. His parents publicly criticized the Army, saying they had been intentionally deceived by military officials who wanted to use their son as a patriotic poster boy.

With the government trying to cover it up, many people have their own thoughts on what really happened.

While the shooting has since been described as accidental, some have their doubts. Not only was Tillman shot three times in the head, but he was also shot at close range, and there was no evidence of any enemy fire in the area, unlike the Army’s initial report of the incident.

Regardless of the circumstances, Tillman is remembered for his selfless acts. He is remembered as a true hero who sacrificed a lot for his country.

Edited by Windy Goodloe