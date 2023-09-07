Mississippi State faces Arizona in Week 2 of college football. The Bulldogs are highly favored in this encounter against the Wildcats. Both schools won their opening matchups in Week 1.

The SEC school demolished Southeastern Louisiana 48-7. Meanwhile, Arizona also scored an easy victory 38-3 versus Northern Arizona. The game will be played at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Mississipi State displayed a non air raid offense in Week 1 and evenly split their offensive efforts between the air and the ground. They recorded 227 air yards and 298 rushing yards. Third year starter Will Rogers looked solid in his quarterback role, completing 20 of 29 passing attempts, with two touchdown passes. Ja'Quavious Marks stole the show on the ground, with a career high 127 yards and two rushing TDs.

The Tucson school, on the other hand, dealt much of its damange through the air, with quarterback Jayden de Laura throwing for 285 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. On the ground they achieved 186 rushing yards by five different runners.

Arizona vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: SEC Network

City: Starkville, Mississippi

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Betting tips

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline Bet MGM Mississippi State (-9) 60.5 -350 +280 DraftKings Mississippi State (-9.5) 60.5 -355 +280 FanDuel Mississippi State (-9.5) 60.5 -365 +285 Tipico Mississippi State (-9.5) N/A -340 +265

Prediction

Mississippi State 35-21 Arizona

Last year the Bulldogs travelled to Tucson during Week 2 to face the Wildcats, beating them 39-17. Mississippi State took the lead in the first quarter and never surrendered.

Missippi State had a 9-4 season in 2024, including standout victories versus No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 20 Ole Miss. They wrapped up the season with a ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the University of Illinois.

That, paired with the fact that they have a third season returning quarterback in Will Rogers, makes them a more mature program that Arizona.

The Wildcats had a fair quieter season, that ended up with a 5-7 record which wasn't sufficient to get invited to a bowl season. The season did have the bright point of an upset victory over No. 12 UCLA towards the tail end of their calendar.