SEC Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 2

The SEC is the powerhouse of college football. There are so many iconic programs in this conference, that it is no wonder that Texas and Oklahoma decided to join. Currently, six Southeastern Conference schools are ranked: No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 14 LSU, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M.

Alabama faces Texas in Week 2.

LSU, a preseason playoff favorite, was one of the most significant casualties from Week 1 of college football. On Sunday night, Florida State convincingly defeated the Tigers 45-24 in a game that surprised everyone by LSU's lack of response in the second half.

If you want to catch the SEC games for Week 2, here's the list of all the encounters:

SEC Week 2 schedule

Game Day Time Network Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Saturday 11:00 AM ET ACC Network Ball State vs. Georgia Saturday 12:00 PM ET SEC Network Eastern Kentucky vs. Kentucky Saturday 3:00 PM ET SEC+ Ole Miss vs. Tulane Saturday 3:30 PM ET ESPN2 Texas A&M vs. Miami Saturday 3:30 PM ET ABC Kent State vs. Arkansas Saturday 4:00 PM ET SEC Network Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Saturday 5:00 PM ET SEC+ Texas vs. Alabama Saturday 7:00 PM ET ESPN Middle Tennesee vs. Missouri Saturday 7:00 PM ET SEC+ Grambling vs. LSU Saturday 7:30 PM ET SEC+ Arizona vs. Mississippi State Saturday 7:30 PM ET SEC Network Furman vs. South Carolina Saturday 7:30 PM ET SEC+ McNeese vs. Florida Saturday 7:30 PM ET ESPNU Auburn vs. California Saturday 10:30 PM ET ESPN

What games should you watch in Week 2?

Texas versus Alabama is the highest-rated show of Week 2 of college football.

The game pits Nick Saban against his former assistant coach, Steve Sarkisian. The battle between the No. 11 Longhorns and the No. 3 Crimson Tide is an early glimpse into what Texas' future in the Southeastern Conference will look like.

Last year's game in Austin, Texas, was closer than anyone expected, with Alabama winning 20-19, and it showed the flaws in the Tuscaloosa team that the Tennessee Volunteers exploited further down the road.

No. 20 Ole Miss versus No. 24 Tulane is another interesting encounter among two Top 25 teams. The team that loses will probably be dropped from the rankings for Week 3.

Texas A&M versus Miami is a closer game than it looks, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Mario Cristobal's team get the upset victory. Jimbo Fisher's seat is hot as it is, so he better avoid a defeat that would surely drop them from the ranks.

Finally, everyone would like to see how LSU reacts to its Week 1 defeat against the Seminoles. Jayden Daniels and company must make quick work of Grambling State to avoid faltering into irrelevance.