Big Ten Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 2

The Big Ten is currently 10-4 after the first week of college football. The Power 5 conference always brings entertainment. Nonetheless, the biggest storyline from Week 1 happened outside the field. Jim Harbaugh's suspension made the national headlines, with quarterback J.J. McCarthy donning a "Free Harbaugh" T-Shirt in the post-game press conference.

The Big Ten has four teams in the AP Poll, with the highest ranking being Michigan at No. 2. The conference made a triumphant return to the field during Week 1. Notable, Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, and Wisconsin all had impressive starts to the 2023 season.

Here's a list of all their games for this weekend, setting the stage for an exciting year of Big Ten football.

Big Ten Week 2 schedule

Game Day Time Network Indiana State vs. Indiana Friday 7:00 PM ET BTN Illinois vs. Kansas Friday 7:30 PM ET ESPN2 Nebraska vs. Colorado Saturday 12:00 PM ET FOX Youngstown State vs. Ohio State Saturday 12:00 PM ET BTN Delaware vs. Penn State Saturday 12:00 PM ET Peacock Purdue vs. Virginia Tech Saturday 12:00 PM ET ESPN2 Iowa vs. Iowa State Saturday 3:30 PM ET FOX UNLV vs. Michigan Saturday 3:30 PM ET CBS Richmond vs. Michigan State Saturday 3:30 PM ET BTN UTEP vs. Northwestern Saturday 3:30 PM ET BTN Wisconsin vs. Washington State Saturday 7:30 PM ET ABC Temple vs. Rutgers Saturday 7:30 PM ET BTN Eastern Michigan vs. Minnesota Saturday 7:30 PM ET BTN Charlotte vs. Maryland Saturday 7:30 PM ET NBC

Which games should you catch in Week 2?

The game between Colorado and Nebraska is bound to raise national interest, as Deion Sanders' team made a stunning upset win in Week 1.

The Nittany Lions had a comfortable victory over West Virginia in their season opener. It will be interesting to see how Drew Allar progresses in the upcoming weeks after a good performance against the Mountaineers.

Ohio State had an unconvincing win against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 1. It reflected in the ranking as they dropped from No. 3 to No. 5 in the AP Poll. The quarterback situation is uncertain for the Buckeye, and they should fix it sooner rather than later. They need to blow Youngstown State out of the water this weekend.

Finally, you will want to watch No. 2 Michigan as they continue their playoff run versus UNLV. Coach Harbaugh will continue to serve his three-game self-imposed suspension.

