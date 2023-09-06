College Football

ACC Football Games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & Live Stream | Week 2

By Andrés Linares
Modified Sep 06, 2023 03:37 IST
The ACC had one of the most interesting starts in some time
The ACC just became one of the most interesting conferences to watch in college football, following Florida State's defeat of LSU on Sunday and Duke's upset of Clemson on Monday. Both games brought in millions in viewership and created some of the most memorable moments for Week 1.

If you didn't watch the ACC schools play in Week 1, don't sweat it. Here's a complete list of their games in Week 2, so you can catch up with Florida State, Duke, Clemson, and company.

Duke Football surprised the nation on Week 1
ACC's Week 2 Schedule

GameDayTimeNetwork
Murray State at LouisvilleThursday7:30 PM ETACC Network
Vanderbilt at Wake ForestSaturday11:00 AM ETACC Network
Notre Dame at NC StateSaturday12:00 PM ETABC
Purdue at Virginia TechSaturday12:00 PM ETESPN2
Holy Cross at Boston CollegeSaturday12:00 PM ETACC Network Extra
James Madison at VirginiaSaturday12:00 PM ETESPNU
South Carolina State at Georgia TechSaturday1:00 PM ETACC Network Extra
Charleston Southern at ClemsonSaturday2:15 PM ETACC Network
Texas A&M at MiamiSaturday3:30 PM ETABC
Western Michigan at SyracuseSaturday3:30 PM ETACC Network Extra
App State at North CarolinaSaturday5:00 PM ETACC Network
Lafayette at DukeSaturday6:00 PM ETACC Network Extra
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Saturday6:30 PM ETC.W. Network
Southern Miss at Florida StateSaturday8:30 PM ETACC Network
Florida St climbed up to No. 4 in the AP Poll
What games should you watch in Week 2?

After Week 1, the Duke game just became a must-watch. You should watch Lafayette at Duke, to see if what coach Elko achieved in Week 1 was an anomaly or if we should take Duke seriously for a run for the ACC title. Quarterback Ridley Leonard and the rest of the Blue Devils should make quick work of Lafayette if they want to be taken seriously.

Of course, after the early playoff contention statement by FSU on Week 1, you should catch the Seminoles if you want to see good football. Florida State should obliterate Southern Mississippi in order to make good on their No. 4 ranking on the AP Poll for Week 1.

Finally, the college football world will be taking a close look at Dabo Swenney's Tigers to see if they are able to wake up from their Week 1 slumber. Death Valley fans hope quarterback Cade Klubnik will come alive and energize the Tiger's offense.

