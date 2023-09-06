ACC Football Games this weekend: TV schedule, channel, time & Live Stream | Week 2

The ACC just became one of the most interesting conferences to watch in college football, following Florida State's defeat of LSU on Sunday and Duke's upset of Clemson on Monday. Both games brought in millions in viewership and created some of the most memorable moments for Week 1.

If you didn't watch the ACC schools play in Week 1, don't sweat it. Here's a complete list of their games in Week 2, so you can catch up with Florida State, Duke, Clemson, and company.

Duke Football surprised the nation on Week 1

ACC's Week 2 Schedule

Game Day Time Network Murray State at Louisville Thursday 7:30 PM ET ACC Network Vanderbilt at Wake Forest Saturday 11:00 AM ET ACC Network Notre Dame at NC State Saturday 12:00 PM ET ABC Purdue at Virginia Tech Saturday 12:00 PM ET ESPN2 Holy Cross at Boston College Saturday 12:00 PM ET ACC Network Extra James Madison at Virginia Saturday 12:00 PM ET ESPNU South Carolina State at Georgia Tech Saturday 1:00 PM ET ACC Network Extra Charleston Southern at Clemson Saturday 2:15 PM ET ACC Network Texas A&M at Miami Saturday 3:30 PM ET ABC Western Michigan at Syracuse Saturday 3:30 PM ET ACC Network Extra App State at North Carolina Saturday 5:00 PM ET ACC Network Lafayette at Duke Saturday 6:00 PM ET ACC Network Extra Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Saturday 6:30 PM ET C.W. Network Southern Miss at Florida State Saturday 8:30 PM ET ACC Network

Florida St climbed up to No. 4 in the AP Poll

What games should you watch in Week 2?

After Week 1, the Duke game just became a must-watch. You should watch Lafayette at Duke, to see if what coach Elko achieved in Week 1 was an anomaly or if we should take Duke seriously for a run for the ACC title. Quarterback Ridley Leonard and the rest of the Blue Devils should make quick work of Lafayette if they want to be taken seriously.

Of course, after the early playoff contention statement by FSU on Week 1, you should catch the Seminoles if you want to see good football. Florida State should obliterate Southern Mississippi in order to make good on their No. 4 ranking on the AP Poll for Week 1.

Finally, the college football world will be taking a close look at Dabo Swenney's Tigers to see if they are able to wake up from their Week 1 slumber. Death Valley fans hope quarterback Cade Klubnik will come alive and energize the Tiger's offense.