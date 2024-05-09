Arkansas HC Sam Pittman gets a new weapon in former MLB left-fielder Monte Harrison ahead of 2024 season 

Monte Harrison is set to join the Arkansas Razorbacks as a walk-on player in 2024. Harrison's career path to college football is possibly one of the unlikeliest in the history of the sport. The soon-to-be Razorback has already achieved one of the most difficult tasks in sport, debuting with an MLB team.

He debuted with the Miami Marlins in 2020. From there, he went to play with the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. With the Angels, he only played nine games before being sent to the minor leagues. His overall MLB numbers aren't anything to write home about. Harrison's batting average was a measly .176, and he only had two home runs and six RBIs.

Last season, in 2023, he had a stint with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, playing for their Triple-A Nashville Sounds affiliate. There he had somewhat better numbers in 88 games. He batted .208/.277/.316 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. However, he was let go by the Brewers in September.

What role could Monte Harrison play for Arkansas Razorbacks?

It's been reported by USA Today that Monte Harrison would probably be a member of the Hogs' receiving core. Whether he would also play a role in Arkansas special teams, hasn't been revealed yet. Harrison played football in high school, with him being rated as a four-star recruit back in 2014. That class of players included the likes of Leonard Fourtunette, Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett.

However, Harrison faces a steep battle, as the 28-year-old will be one of the oldest players ever to join a Div-I football program.

Razorbacks add Marshall LB Stephen Dix Jr. to roster

Last week, on Tuesday, the Hogs made another move in the transfer portal, getting Marshall linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. to transfer to the Fayetteville school. This will be Dix's third school, after stints with Florida State and Marshall.

He played 13 games in total for Marshall, with 67 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks. He was a four-star recruit in 2020 for the Seminoles, according to Rivals.

