Arkansas legend sends subtle message to NCAA after Madden Iamaleava leaves the Razorbacks to make his move to UCLA

Madden Iamaleava's departure from the Arkansas Razorbacks continues to generate controversy. Now, former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden has given his two cents on the matter.

The former NFL running back posted an image questioning Madden Iamaleava's actions on his X account. McFadden had a direct message as well:

"I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t have to pay it back. It’s not like he was there for the season and didn’t play he just up n left 🤷🏾‍♂️," Darren McFadden said.

Darren McFadden was a star running back at Arkansas. He totaled 4,590 yards and 41 touchdowns on the ground while adding 46 receptions for 365 yards and two scores as a receiver. McFadden seems to favor the NIL collective that is looking to get a buyout from Iamaleava.

The Arkansas Edge collective is trying to enforce a buyout from Iamaleava's NIL contract. According to them, the freshman quarterback, who had initially enrolled with the Razorbacks, took the NIL payment and entered the transfer portal, where he joined brother Nico Iamaleava and the UCLA Bruins.

Iamaleava's one-year contract with the collective was for around $500,000. According to a provision in the contract, the player is required to pay 50% of the money remaining in the agreement if he left the school before the deal was done. Because there is a reported $400,000 remaining, Iamaleava would be required to pay $200,000, per CBS Sports.

This is the first time a NIL collective is looking to get a buyout back from college players.

Madden Iamaleava told Arkansas coach Sam Pittman he felt homesick a day after his brother, Nico, transferred to UCLA after a much-publicized fallout with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The younger Iamaleava would enter the portal and join the Bruins a day after his brother.

College football insider supports buyout from Madden Iamaleava

Fox Sports insider Joe Klatt shared his two cents on the Madden Iamaleava controversy in Arkansas too. The former Colorado quarterback sided with the collective in "The Joel Klatt Show" on Monday.

"I say, absolutely. Absolutely. Go after that money. At that point? If the players want the benefits of being able to be paid and getting NIL dollars, then the teams should be able to claw them back. There’s not a doubt in my mind,” Joel Klatt said.

Klatt added that he expects these cases to go away once a revenue-sharing system is in place, allowing for a stricter regulation of NIL deals.

At this point, NIL is not closely regulated. This has opened the door for controversy, including the amount of money school collectives are able to spend, schools tampering with players from other programs, and now, contract buyouts.

