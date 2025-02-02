Arkansas State DC Nate Dreiling reportedly makes a massive move

Oklahoma has made a significant addition to its coaching staff, hiring former Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling as its inside linebackers coach.

The Sooners also brought in ex-Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin as their assistant linebackers/outside linebackers coach.

Dreiling, a four-time All-American linebacker at Pittsburg State, earned NCAA Division II Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011 and helped lead the Gorillas to a national championship. With a decade of college coaching experience — including five years as a defensive coordinator — he has built a reputation for developing disciplined, high-effort defensive units.

Before Arkansas State, Dreiling served as interim head coach and defensive coordinator at Utah State and held the same role at New Mexico State. His coaching journey includes stops at Kansas, Pitt State, Oregon, Southeast Missouri State and New Mexico State.

Football runs in Dreiling’s blood — his father, Randy, coached him in high school, where he helped the Salthawks secure four Class 6A state titles.

Brent Venables takes over defensive play-calling duties for Oklahoma

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables - Source: Imagn

Brent Venables will take over defensive play-calling duties for Oklahoma in 2025 after Zac Alley left for West Virginia. The Sooners have now added another experienced defensive mind to their staff.

Wes Goodwin, Clemson’s former defensive coordinator, is joining Oklahoma’s coaching staff. Goodwin worked under Venables at Clemson as a defensive analyst and later took over as the Tigers’ DC in 2022. However, after Clemson’s defense slipped in national rankings, he was dismissed following the 2024 season.

Goodwin is highly regarded for his ability to identify subtle details in formations and recall plays in real time. Before Clemson, he worked as an assistant to the head coach for the Arizona Cardinals and holds a Master’s degree from Mississippi State.

With Goodwin’s arrival, Oklahoma has four staff members who have previously served as defensive coordinators: Venables, Goodwin, Dreiling and Brandon Hall. The program is aiming to strengthen its defense after suffering losing seasons in 2022 and 2024.

Oklahoma has also made moves on the offensive side, hiring Ben Arbuckle as offensive coordinator.

