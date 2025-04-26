As Jack Sawyer finds his NFL home, Ohio State journalist highlights Ryan Day's recruiting masterclass ft. Marvin Harrison Jr

Journalist Dave Biddle of 247Sports has praised Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day after Jack Sawyer was selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted the edge rusher with their 123rd pick in the fourth round.

On Saturday, Biddle pointed out on X that Sawyer comes from the talented 2021 Ohio State class, which was recruited by Day and got drafted into the NFL. He mentioned Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted by the Arizona Cardinals last year.

"Let's talk about Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class: Marvin Harrison (No. 4 overall pick of 2024 draft), Mike Hall (2nd round '24), Emeka Egbuka (1st round in 2025), Donovan Jackson (1st rd '25), Tyleik Williams (1st rd '25), TreVeyon Henderson (2nd rd '25) ...(1/2)...," Biddle tweeted.

Biddle also noted that Quinn Ewers and Kyle McCord were a part of the 2021 recruiting class. Although they didn't finish their college football careers with the Buckeyes, their former coach saw their potential.

"J.T. Tuimoloau (2nd rd '25), Jack Sawyer (4th rd '25). Still to come? Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock. Also in that class: Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord. (2/2)," Biddle added.

Sawyer had a great college football career under the leadership of Day. He achieved 144 total tackles (25 solo), 23 sacks, six forced fumbles, and one interception. Last year, he had his best season of his tenure with Ohio State and helped the team win the College Football Playoff national championship.

He was a key player to the Buckeyes' defense with 59 total tackles (25 solo), nine sacks, three forced fumbles and his only interception of his college career. One of his best performances was in the team's 28-14 win against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10. Sawyer had three total tackles (one solo) and a sack that resulted in a fumble return touchdown to lead his team to victory.

Who are the next stars that Ryan Day recruited that could be the future of the NFL?

Ryan Day has several skillful players on his current roster who could be future stars in the NFL, including Jeremiah Smith. The wide receiver had a breakout season in his freshman year, with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He can potentially be a top pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Another player from Ohio State who may have a bright future in the NFL is Carnell Tate. Last season, he finished his sophomore year with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns. Tate can enter the 2026 NFL draft when he completes his junior year this upcoming season.

The success of Day's recruiting could attract other talented players to join the Ohio State freshman class in the future.

