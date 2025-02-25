"Ashton Jeanty to the falcons confirmed": CFB fans make predictions after Boise State RB attends NBA game

Ashton Jeanty earned a laundry list of awards and accomplishments during his junior season. The Boise State running back took home the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award — respectively given annually to the most outstanding player and running back in the nation — along with being a unanimous All-American.

Jeanty was also the Heisman Trophy runner-up for his efforts after one of the best seasons on the ground the sport has seen. As he awaits his professional destination, which will be announced at the NFL Draft in April, Jeanty attended an Atlanta Hawks basketball game Sunday night. Soon-to-be free-agent quarterback Justin Fields was also at the game.

Fans took to X/Twitter to give their opinions on their attendance in Atlanta, with some predicting Jeanty will land with the Falcons in the NFL.

"Jeanty to the falcons confirmed," a user wrote.

"The Falcons are really going to do it aren't they," another said with a laughing emoji.

"Fields and Jeanty to ATL ‼️ (even when we dont exactly need either)," another fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans dropped the Steelers and the Raiders into the conversation as possible landing spots for Jeanty.

"JEANTY TO PITTSBURGH PLEASE," another pleaded.

"Jeanty (won't) fall to 21 but would be nice to get these guys together on Steelers this year," one fan said.

"Dang both gonna be Raiders," a commenter predicted

Where might Ashton Jeanty end up in the NFL?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't think that Ashton Jeanty is going to end up in Atlanta. Or Pittsburgh. Or Las Vegas. But, instead, Denver. He called the tailback a "top-10 prospect" but had him going to the Broncos with the No. 20 pick in a mock draft released last month.

Kiper believes Jeanty will greatly help the Broncos, who couldn't establish the run for rookie QB Bo Nix and finished in the bottom 10 in multiple categories last season, including rushing yards.

Another ESPN draft analyst, Field Yates, predicted the same for Ashton Jeanty in his mock draft this month. Javonte Williams is a free agent, he pointed out.

"It was hard to go 19 picks without Jeanty coming off the board — he's one of my five highest-ranked prospects in the class," Yates said. ... "But this would be a dream scenario for the Broncos."

The Falcons, of course, have Bijan Robinson, so Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, if not Denver, would make much more sense for Ashton Jeanty.

