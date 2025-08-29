  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Ashton Jeanty was robbed of the Heisman": CFB fans react as Boise State struggles massively in 31-7 loss to South Florida  

"Ashton Jeanty was robbed of the Heisman": CFB fans react as Boise State struggles massively in 31-7 loss to South Florida  

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 29, 2025 03:28 GMT
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

The Boise State Broncos had the worst start imaginable to their 2025 campaign under coach Spencer Danielson. Despite high expectations, they succumbed to a devastating 34-7 loss to the South Florida Bulls on Thursday. NFL insider Dov Kleiman expressed disappointment with the result.

Ad

In a tweet, Kleiman said that Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty was the star who held Boise State together. He also added that the running back was "robbed" of the chance of emerging as the 2024 Heisman winner.

"Ashton Jeanty was robbed of the Heisman...," Kleiman wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

College football fans chimed in with their thoughts on Kleiman's tweet about Ashton Jeanty.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Ashton Jeanty joined Boise State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. He immediately became a starter, showcasing his talent on the offense. During his three-season stint, the running back played 40 games and recorded 4,769 yards and 50 TDs rushing.

Last season, Jeanty helped the Broncos to the Mountain West title and qualify for the 12-team playoffs. Despite losing to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, he was viewed as a candidate to win the Heisman.

Ad

However, the running back finished as a runner-up in the Heisman voting to ex-Colorado two-way star, Travis Hunter. Jeanty tallied 2,601 yards and 29 TDs rushing while being honored as a Unanimous All-American. The Raiders then acquired him with the sixth pick in this year's NFL draft.

Boise State HC Spencer Danielson expresses disappointment after season opener loss to South Florida

A 34-7 loss wasn't something Boise State coach Spencer Danielson expected at the start of the 2025 season. For a team that was a playoff contender last year, it was a disappointing result.

Ad

In the post-game interview, Danielson opened up about the loss while saying that they have much more to give on the gridiron.

"I know we're way better than we played and I know we had every opportunity in this game to win it, but (South Florida) did," Danielson said (as per SI).
"We get judged on what happens 12 nights a year. And tonight , we didn't play well enough. That's on me. I know we've got a phenomenal staff, a phenomenal group of players, we're going to learn and grow from this."

Can Boise State make another playoff run this year? They next face Eastern Washington at home on Sept. 5.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications