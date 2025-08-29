"Ashton Jeanty was robbed of the Heisman": CFB fans react as Boise State struggles massively in 31-7 loss to South Florida  

The Boise State Broncos had the worst start imaginable to their 2025 campaign under coach Spencer Danielson. Despite high expectations, they succumbed to a devastating 34-7 loss to the South Florida Bulls on Thursday. NFL insider Dov Kleiman expressed disappointment with the result.In a tweet, Kleiman said that Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty was the star who held Boise State together. He also added that the running back was &quot;robbed&quot; of the chance of emerging as the 2024 Heisman winner.&quot;Ashton Jeanty was robbed of the Heisman...,&quot; Kleiman wrote.College football fans chimed in with their thoughts on Kleiman's tweet about Ashton Jeanty.Hoody @TheHoody27LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Fair assessment. But he doesn’t play defense.Trust in Poles, Trust in Johnson @Yaboi07035155LINK@NFL_DovKleiman I was shocked Boise got ranked. They literally lost their offense.PrizePicks @PrizePicksLINK@NFL_DovKleiman we gotta move on eventually𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@NFL_DovKleiman You think we didn’t know this?𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 @the_det_timesLINK@NFL_DovKleiman You think we didn’t know this?Ashton Jeanty joined Boise State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. He immediately became a starter, showcasing his talent on the offense. During his three-season stint, the running back played 40 games and recorded 4,769 yards and 50 TDs rushing.Last season, Jeanty helped the Broncos to the Mountain West title and qualify for the 12-team playoffs. Despite losing to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, he was viewed as a candidate to win the Heisman.However, the running back finished as a runner-up in the Heisman voting to ex-Colorado two-way star, Travis Hunter. Jeanty tallied 2,601 yards and 29 TDs rushing while being honored as a Unanimous All-American. The Raiders then acquired him with the sixth pick in this year's NFL draft.Boise State HC Spencer Danielson expresses disappointment after season opener loss to South FloridaA 34-7 loss wasn't something Boise State coach Spencer Danielson expected at the start of the 2025 season. For a team that was a playoff contender last year, it was a disappointing result.In the post-game interview, Danielson opened up about the loss while saying that they have much more to give on the gridiron.&quot;I know we're way better than we played and I know we had every opportunity in this game to win it, but (South Florida) did,&quot; Danielson said (as per SI). &quot;We get judged on what happens 12 nights a year. And tonight , we didn't play well enough. That's on me. I know we've got a phenomenal staff, a phenomenal group of players, we're going to learn and grow from this.&quot;Can Boise State make another playoff run this year? They next face Eastern Washington at home on Sept. 5.