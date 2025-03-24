"Auburn is going to be in a good shape here": J.D Pickell makes 'reasonable' prediction for Hugh Freeze in 2025

Auburn fans have high expectations for the 2025 season. The Tigers's 2024 season (5-7) under Hugh Freeze was one of their worst in recent years and it matched their 2022 record (5-7 overall, 2-6 conference).

Ad

This year, the team finds itself in a stable position with better offense and defense. Moreover, Jackson Arnold's presence as a starter gives Freeze extra confidence in executing his plans better. However, the team should be careful about turnovers and handling the pressure.

Per J.D Pickell of On3, Arnold's performance will define Auburn's 2025 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The quarterback's psyche, especially after a tumultuous Oklahoma season where he got benched multiple times and failed to capture the momentum, put him under the fire. But things have changed since then, as Auburn's transfer portal signing is with a new offensive scheme and a better defense that boasts a 60 percent production. [Timestamp - 6:55]

Ad

Trending

Ad

“Auburn is going to be in good shape here, going forward, some belief in their system. Here's the one I say that for an Auburn fan success in any field or walk of life is determined by your expectations. Like Phil Dunphy, Modern Family, one of my favorite television fathers, he says, the greatest things in life can happen to you if you just lower your expectations,” Pickell said on his show on Sunday.

Ad

“Now not long term, I'm just saying for this year. Now, if you're saying, hey, Auburn's success for us is 10 and two make the playoffs be in Atlanta. You're gonna probably be disappointed, not 100% but like, that's probably the way that you would feel right now. You know, if we're just gonna go ahead and call our shots a little bit, but if your expectations are, let's go eight and four. I think that's reasonable."

Ad

“I think eight and four for Auburn would be a really good stepping stone, because eight and four, dare I say nine and three, if you can find a way to get that done, eight and four puts you in a spot where 10 and two isn't the crazy thought,” he added.

Auburn will host its spring game in 2025

Hugh Freeze will not follow the path that coaches like Ryan Day or Steve Sarkisian took - canceling offseason exhibition games owing to player poaching and injury concerns. The transfer portal opens on Apr. 16 and there have been concerns about athletes getting lured by rival programs.

Ad

Auburn’s spring game - A-Day - is on Apr. 12, just four days before the spring transfer portal window officially opens.

Coaches DJ Durkin and Derrick Nix will continue to run the defensive and offensive schemes. Nothing less than an eight-plus game-winning season could be on the cards, especially when the program is in a better position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback