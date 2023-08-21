Hugh Freeze usually has an amiable disposition in most contexts. However, as the season approaches, he clarified that his focus lies on enhancing his daily presence on the practice field.

He said that he has morphed into a "practice jerk," moving out of his comfort zone. However, he believes that the stance has yielded the results he yearned for.

“I think every DNA of every team I’ve coached is a little different, and every staff is a little different,” Freeze said. “Truthfully, the last four years, I haven’t had to be – how should I say it? – the practice jerk."

The intensity in preseason camp has reached its zenith. Hugh Freeze has hired two coordinators to keep up the practice fervor: Philip Montgomery on offense and Ron Roberts on defense.

“There’s 5 (wide receiver Jay Fair) making a play. Always making a play," Freeze said at practice. "Anyone else? Anyone else wants to help out?”

Practice highs to stadium lows: Freeze's addresses challenges

Hugh Freeze is frustrated with a recurring trend in the practice sessions. The team faced a few challenges during the scrimmages, referred by Freeze to as "melting in the heat." The team's visits to the stadium were difficult as well the transition to the field meant a significant drop in enthusiasm.

He said that the team's energy and enthusiasm of the team played great roles in the outcome. Freeze also expressed concern about the team's ability to carry the same level of intensity from the practice to actual game scenarios.

"I didn't sense that same energy, and, boy, that's got to – and maybe it changes when the stadium is full, I don't know," Freeze said. "But when we get a chance to go in that stadium and play, there's got to be some juice. And, again, maybe it's been a while since I've been in a stadium that size. But that's what kind of was on my mind.”

The coach is mindful that the deficiencies need to be addressed as soon as possible. The Tigers will open their 2023 campaign at home against UMass on Sept. 2.