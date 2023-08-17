Payton Thorne is Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze's answer to the Tigers. The coach revealed that Thorne is all set to hold the fort for the Tigers' 2023 at the start of Week 1.

The question of a quarterback at Auburn football needed answering and suggested the Tigers go into the season stronger. Freeze put an end to the question.

The longstanding QB question for the Auburn Tigers

Drawing Comparison: Payton Thorne vs. Robby Ashford

Robby Ashford was 2022's majority starter but was seen struggling for the upcoming season for Auburn football. Freeze pushed the competition a notch up by bringing in Payton Thorne from Michigan State.

Drawing comparisons between the two, Ashford is a robust 6'4 and 220 pounds, fitting well into the demanding QB role, while Payton is 6'2 and 203 pounds. So why wasn't Robby Ashford Coach Freeze's first choice for Auburn football?

Ashford was given the opportunity only a year ago, but his inconsistencies stopped him. The numbers delivered by him per week in addition to his health issues became major impediments. Furthermore, his status as the first-year starter under a midway-fired coach didn't do him any good.

Making the case for Auburn football's new QB, Payton Thorne

Payton Thorne has played over 25 games, the first being against Penn State at the D1 level. The redshirted freshman has a record commendable of 16-10. Thorne's numbers at the Michigan State Spartans spoke volumes of his dedication.

Racking up 6,493 passing yards, Freeze's top choice also had 49 touchdowns and an impressive completion percentage of 61% to boast. He is already in the top 5 in terms of touchdowns as well as completion percentage. Throne's proactive campus history and top-notch performance support him as Auburn football's new QB in 2023.

As Payton Thorne starts for the Auburn Tigers, fans will want to see how Freeze's choice will perform. Nevertheless, given the stats of the former Michigan star, the heat on-field looks promising in the upcoming season.