For every single college football season, it’s imperative to assume that some unheralded quarterbacks have the potential for a breakout run.

This list takes a look at five picks for the best backup QBs heading into the 2023 season, because, let’s be honest, unexpected breakout seasons are fun to see due to how this one position can make or break a team’s success.

The five best backup QBs in college football for 2023

Here are our picks for the five best backup QBs in college football who can etch a name for themselves this season if they play their cards right. Everyone likes an underdog with a chip on his shoulder.

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Behren Morton had a relatively good redshirt freshman year, starting in four games and playing in nine. He is expected to improve further as a sophomore, since he already recorded a passer rating of 118.9, completed 56.8% of his passes and threw for 1,117 yards.

The only thing for him now is to slow things down more and let the game come to him, as he seemed to have a tendency to rush things. But perhaps with seniority comes a bit of maturity. Coming into the season, he might have more chances to break out if Tyler Shough’s history of injuries catch up with him again.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Alabama is expected to start the 2023 season with an extremely close race for the QB1 spot. A lot of experts predict that Tyler Buchner could eventually land the starter spot, but Ty Simpson’s five-star recruit status is putting him within arm’s length of Jalen Milroe’s chances for the starter job – even if he’s still a redshirt freshman.

Despite that, Simpson has recently been named a favorite for the position with +105 betting odds (via the Alabama Football Report).

On3 Sports’ Clint Lamb had this to say about Simpson’s chances:

“Ty Simpson, right now, would probably be my favorite, just because I think he’s got a great command of the offense. I think the thumb injury did affect him during A Day quite a bit. But he had a couple of drives where he was really able to string together some quality plays.”

Many folks point out to Simpson’s size, athleticis and intimate knowledge of Tommy Rees’s system which could be the things that will give him success for the upcoming season.

Conner Harrell, UNC

As a three-star recruit, Conner Harrell took the QB2 job for the Tar Heels behind Drake Maye earlier this year after UNC had trouble picking the backups.

Tar Heels coach Mack Brown was all praises for the redshirt freshman, considering how he had early struggles from back in December. He commended the youngster’s instincts and tendency to make things happen, even if some fans would agree that there’s a dropoff between Maye and Harrell when Harrell comes off the bench.

Still, Brown believes in his young prospect’s skills and instincts:

“He’s real smart, valedictorian of his high school. He knows how to win. I think he was 25-1 and won two or three state championships, and he can run. So, he’s got a good arm, but he is so fast. And modern day, as we watch, it’s hard for defenses to stop quarterbacks that can run.”

Robby Ashford, Auburn

t Auburn plays two QBs for this college football season, as Robby Ashford is not far off from Payton Thorne in terms of chances to earn the starter spot. ESPN’s Pete Thamel believes that Ashford offers the Tigers a two-fold threat at the QB position, which is definitely helped by his great level of athleticism. And Ashford already started nine times – even if Auburn only won three of those.

Coach Hugh Freeze praised Ashford’s physical gifts, calling him the “most freakish athlete” he’s ever had at quarterback. To cap things off, he believes that Ashford can definitely help the team win games, considering how the Tigers are coming off two consecutive losing seasons.

If Ashford is able to improve his accuracy enough coming into the season, then those physical gifts will help propel him into a potential breakout run.

Devin Brown, Ohio State

Many fans consider Ohio State’s Devin Brown one of the best (if not the best) throwers in his 2022 freshman class, with his arm strength and ability to make off-platform throws without losing much velocity. Some may argue that he should be the starting QB for the Buckeyes, although Kyle McCord’s experience was likely the reason why Brown is slated as QB2.

Either way, Brown remains one of the best backup QBs in college football, considering his stellar high school career, where he threw for 4,881 yards with 57 TDs during his senior year.