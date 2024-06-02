Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was shot in the head in Sarasota, Florida, on May 18. His brother, Tommie, was killed in the incident.

Auburn offensive coordinator Derrick Nix opened up to AL.Com at the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Mitchell Center about how the Tigers were coping with the incident.

“My heart has been heavy,” Nix said. “Our team, our players, our heart has been heavy. What’s going on with Brian, we pray for him. We did today as a staff. I try to stay in constant communication with his parents and what’s going on.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I actually got a chance to go and visit with him last week. It’s unfortunate, and we’re trying to do our best to stay positive about the situation.”

Examining the Brian Battie incident

Ever since the Bryan Battie shooting incident that involved four other people on May 18, the Auburn Tigers have only acknowledged that their running back was involved.

As a result of Crimestoppers tips, 28-year-old Darryl Brookins was arrested as the alleged shooter four days after the shooting. He has been charged with murder and attempted murder and as a felon in possession of a firearm although he claimed that the Auburn running back and his brother shot at him first.

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze addressed the situation during a speaking engagement in Destin, Florida, asking for the privacy of Brian Battie and his family to be respected.

“Honor the family," Freeze said. "I don’t want to go into too many things. But they appreciate all the prayers, for sure. It’s been a difficult time for the whole family, but he seems to be getting better each day.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported the latest condition of Brian Battie alleging the possibility of permanent paralysis with the information gained from the pretrial detention order from the alleged shooter Darryl Brookin's sentencing.

“The other Battie brother remains in critical condition, with the prognosis of permanent paralysis if he survives,” the pretrial detention order for alleged shooter Darryl Brookins says.

Battie is a transfer from South Florida who was a kick returner for the Tigers last season, finishing No. 4 in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) averaging 23.0 yards per kickoff return rushing for 227 yards resulting in one touchdown.

The Auburn Tigers community including fans, players and coaches have paid tribute to Brian Battie in different ways ever since the incident as the running back fights for his life.