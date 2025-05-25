Auburn QB Jackson Arnold's GF Skyler Marshall shares warm picture in all-white dress via latest IG story

Jackson Arnold's girlfriend, Skyler Marshall, got all dressed up this Saturday. The significant other of the Auburn Tigers' quarterback shared her "OOTD" on social media.
On a Saturday Instagram story, Marshall posed for a selfie while wearing a stylish white dress and a white bag with some stones on it. She also accessorized with some bracelets and a gold watch.
Skyler Marshall and Jackson Arnold have been dating since 2020, according to US Weekly and they have shared some of their milestones together, like anniversaries, on social media.
Marshall is also pursuing a BBA in Marketing at the University of Oklahoma, where she was able to spend more time with her boyfriend. She is also the s the Merchandise Chair at Chi Omega Fraternity - Epsilon Alpha.
However, the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback transferred to Auburn in the offseason, but the couple has remained together despite Arnold's move to another state.
Arnold finished the 2024 season with 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in limited playing time for the Oklahoma Sooners, He will now look to find a better situation on Hugh Freeze's squad.
Jackson Arnold and the Tigers will travel back to Norman on Sep. 20, for what will undoubtedly be an important occasion for the couple.
Skyler Marshall and Jackson Arnold spent time in Australia
Before next semester rolls around, Skyler Marshall and Jackson Arnold were able to make a long trip to Australia, as she shared with a series of pictures posted on Instagram.
The Oklahoma student posted pictures from the one-week trip down under on May 18.
"Week in Australia with my person!! ❤️," Skyler Marshall posted.
In the post, she also shared several pictures of the places they visited in Australia, including their arrival at the airport and some of their nightlife experience. They also had a photo with Auburn punter Hudson Kaak, who is Australian, and a woman.
While she did not go into detail on which locations in Australia they visited, Marshall and Arnold got to experience some time in a foreign country ahead of the next college football season.
