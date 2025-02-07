“Avengers coaching staff”: CFB fans hail Coach Prime & Co. after Colorado hire Marshal Faulk as RB coach

Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," has been steadily building up the Colorado Buffaloes football program since arriving two years ago. The team had a great 2024 season, achieving a winning record (9-4) for the first time since 2016 and nearly qualifying for the college football playoff.

Coach Prime is looking to continue that success in the coming seasons. In an attempt to continue that growth, he is adding to his coaching staff. On Thursday, it was officially announced that the Colorado Buffaloes are hiring former NFL running back Marshall Faulk as the team's new running backs coach.

Fans reacted to this signing with a lot of positivity on Instagram:

"Avengers coaching staff," one fan wrote.

"Omggggggg. If you’re under 25 you just don’t understand…. A top 5 rb ever in his prime and this isn’t up for discussion," one fan commented.

"Biggest announcement for football tonight. Nothing else important happening," one fan added.

Fans continued to show their excitement:

"Bro as a long time Rams fan this makes me happy to be a Buffs fan! Let’s gooooooooooo," one fan wrote.

"Wow they are loading up the coaching staff by hiring more former NFL players and not coaches who never played in the NFL. Something different," one fan commented.

"This is the dopest recruiting strategy I’ve ever seen. Modest Head Coaches don’t have the relationships that Coach Prime has. To a 17, 18, year old who grew up watching football. Do you want to coach by Warren Sapp? Marshall Faulk? Deion Sanders? OC is Pat Shurmer? I'm Going," one fan added.

Image via Colorado Instagram post.

Coach Prime gives Marshall Faulk his first coaching opportunity

Marshall Faulk had an excellent NFL career from 1994 to 2005 as a running back. He was the NFL MVP in 2000 and a three-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. However, since finishing his career, he has not been involved in football in a competitive basis. He has served as an analyst on TV, but he has never delved into coaching.

Coach Prime is giving Marshall Faulk his first opportunity to coach. He is joining an already stacked Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff that includes Coach Prime, Warren Sapp, and Pat Shurmur. He will help Deion Sanders as the team tries to rebuild after the departure of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to the NFL.

