Who is Marshall Faulk? Deion Sanders' new Hall of Famer coaching staff member

NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has joined Deion Sanders’ coaching staff at the University of Colorado as the running backs coach, the program announced on Feb. 7. This marks Faulk’s first official coaching role, adding another marquee name to Sanders' staff as the Buffaloes aim for a breakthrough season.

"Deion is an elevator,” Faulk said [H/t Newsweek’. “He's going to elevate you as a person and challenge you to elevate your life."

Who is Deion Sanders' Hall of Fame pedigree Marshall Faulk?

Faulk and Sanders share a rare distinction—both are members of the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 51-year-old will be the third Hall of Famer on Colorado’s staff, joining Sanders and defensive assistant Warren Sapp. He replaces Gary Harrell, who served as the team’s running backs coach for the past two seasons.

A legendary running back, Faulk is tasked with revitalizing a Colorado rushing attack that has struggled over the past two seasons. The Buffaloes leaned heavily on the passing game in 2024, but with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman-winning two-way player Travis Hunter moving on, Faulk’s influence in the run game could be pivotal in 2025.

Though he has never coached at the college level, Faulk brings immense football knowledge and leadership. In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, he downplayed the idea of traditional coaching:

“Coaching, in a sense, nah, but helping these kids develop and get to the next level,” Faulk said [H/t Clutch Points]. “We’re good friends, and whatever I can do to help [Sanders] out, I’m gonna do.”

Beyond his on-field role, Faulk could provide valuable financial education to players navigating the NIL era. Having worked in financial services in recent years, he aligns with Sanders’ belief that student-athletes should receive financial literacy training.

The storied playing career of Marshall Faulk

Jerseys of St. Louis Rams former quarterback Kurt Warner (13) and running back Marshall Faulk (28) and Los Angeles Rams running back Eric Dickerson (29) at NFL All-Access at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. - Source: Imagn

Faulk’s football résumé speaks for itself. A former No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, he enjoyed a stellar 12-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year, was a three-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and earned NFL MVP honors in 2000.

A key figure in the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, Faulk helped lead the team to victory in Super Bowl XXXIV. He finished his career with 12,279 rushing yards (12th all-time), 19,154 scrimmage yards, and 136 total touchdowns. The Rams retired his No. 28 jersey, and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Before the NFL, Faulk was a college football standout at San Diego State, earning three first-team All-American honors.

On the other hand, Colorado is coming off a 9-4 season that ended in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffaloes were one win away from the Big 12 title game, which could have secured them a College Football Playoff berth. With key offensive departures in 2025, Marshall Faulk’s addition could help establish a stronger ground game as Sanders continues building a championship-caliber program.

