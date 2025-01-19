"That is so bad a**": Colorado fans fired up as Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk gets linked to Coach Prime's staff

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk has emerged as the leading candidate to join Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado. Faulk could step in as the new running backs coach, replacing Gary Harrell who recently departed the program.

The potential hire generated buzz when Colorado insider Brian Howell broke the news on X:

“Another gold jacket coming to Boulder? Per a source, Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk is the top candidate to become Colorado's running backs coach #cubuffs”

The connection between Sanders and Faulk runs deep - both entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame together in 2011. Faulk's potential addition excites the Colorado faithful, with one fan highlighting his NFL impact:

"That is so bad a**. This dude was transformational in the NFL!"

“Sko buffs. This is on a whole other level,” another wrote.

“You’re better than that Marshall,” one wrote.

“So we could have Warren Sapp coaching the D-line and Marshall Faulk coaching the running backs? Bruh...” a fan wrote.

“That’d be a home run hire,” one wrote.

“Very cool, but his communication style is a problem,” another wrote.

If hired, Faulk would bring his elite NFL pedigree to Boulder, where Sanders continues to attract high-profile talent to his coaching staff.

Marshall Faulk is the leading candidate to join the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff

Marshall Faulk emerges as the leading candidate to join the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff. The legendary running back amassed more than 12,000 rushing yards during his illustrious 12-year NFL career. The Indianapolis Colts selected Faulk second overall in the 1994 NFL draft, where he played before joining the St. Louis Rams. His seven seasons with the Rams culminated in a Super Bowl victory in 2000.

Faulk shares a rich history with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. The two NFL stars analyzed games together at NFL Network from 2006 to 2017 and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the same 2011 class.

The potential addition of Faulk follows Warren Sapp's successful transition to coaching. Sapp, another Hall of Famer, energized Colorado's defensive line alongside Damione Lewis. The Buffaloes' magnetic appeal under Sanders continues to draw NFL legends, with Terrell Owens and Michael Irvin making recent campus visits as well.

