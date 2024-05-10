"Awesome stiff": Fans react to National champ Olivia Dunne's LSU gymnastic throwback on Instagram

Olivia Dunne and her team, the LSU Tigers, recently made history by securing the school's first gymnastics national title. They narrowly edged out California in Fort Worth, Texas on April 20.

Olivia, who has 5.1 million followers on Instagram, recently shared a throwback video of her LSU gymnastics days on her Instagram stories. She expressed her nostalgia for those days by captioning the video:

"Missin it already (with teary emoji) #tumbling #LSU #gymnastics".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have reacted positively to Dunne's National Championship win and her LSU gymnastics throwback on Instagram:

“Amazing! You and the LSU team were awesome to watch this season!” a fan wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“"Coach Livvy" ? Maybe sometime in the future,” another fan wrote. “Much love kiddo.”

“You can always stay and enjoy another year of college. What else do you have to do?” one commented.

“Fifth year fifth year fifth year,” another commented.

“Awsome stiff,” another fan commented.

Screenshot, via Instagram

However, she didn't compete in the finals, where LSU narrowly beat California, and achieved an overall score of 197.8500, to secure the championship.

With the leadership of Dunne's coach Jay Clark, the team rejoiced in their landmark victory. He said:

“Every team was out there fighting for their lives, and all four teams, it could have gone any of four ways out there today.”

After winning the championship, Dunne landed a lucrative NIL deal Wednesday, per Daily Express US.

Over the past four years, she has been a part of the LSU gymnastics team. According to On3.com's ranking, she holds the second spot for the most valuable collegiate athlete, with a value estimated at $3.7 million.

Olivia Dunne weighs her options for a fifth year at LSU

Olivia Dunne of LSU and her teammates cheer during a PAC-12 meet against Utah at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

LSU secured their first NCAA Championship title in program history. However, it's still uncertain whether Livvy Dunne will use her fifth year of eligibility to return to LSU.

In a recent appearance on the Today show, Dunne commented on the possibility:

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it."

Despite her nearly two decades of experience in gymnastics, having started the sport at the young age of three, Olivia Dunne hasn't yet made a final decision about returning to LSU for another season. As of now, it remains unclear whether she will continue her journey with the Tigers.

Also Read: PHOTO: Olivia Dunne's black dress pairs perfectly with Paul Skenes' powder blue button-up for romantic dinner night

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback