PHOTO: Olivia Dunne's black dress pairs perfectly with Paul Skenes' powder blue button-up for romantic dinner night

Fresh off winning NCAA championship with LSU Tigers gymnastics team, Olivia Dunne was in Indianapolis where Paul Skenes was scheduled to start his AAA game against the Buffalo Bisons. Skenes allowed his first home run this season but still contributed to his team's win.

With her girlfriend in the city, Skenes and Dunne are enjoying their time together. Recently, Dunne shared a social media update where the couple were in a car dressed up for a date night.

Dunne was wearing an all black ensemble while Skenes was in powder blue button-up shirt for their dinner.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are dating since their time in LSU. After winning the college world series with LSU, Paul Skenes declared for the 2023 MLB draft. where he was picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As for Dunne, she remains one of the top NIL earning athletes, having deals worth $3.5 million, as per On3.

Amid Olivia Dunne hype, Paul Skenes still scheduled to pitch in minors

Last week, Olivia Dunne hyped fans with her social media update ,where she posted a No. 30 Pirates jersey. That got fans excited who believed that it was a signal for Paul Skenes' promotion to the majors.

However, manager Derek Shelton brushing off rumors, said that Skenes is scheduled to start this weekend for Indianapolis.

"Trying to live in a speculative world and everybody trying to figure out what is going to happen. That is putting time and energy into something we should not focus on," Shelton said via Audacy’s 93.7 The Fan.

In his latest start on Sunday, Paul Skenes wasn't as spectacular, as he has been throughout this season.

Coming off from four days of rest, he allowed his first home run this season to Buffalo Bisons’ Will Robertson. He struck out four before being pulled off after he threw 66 pitches.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington was happy with another checkmark in Skenes' way to the majors.

"We talk about boxes being checked, and today would be another one," Cherington told the station on Sunday.

"It's the first time, as a professional ... that he'll be starting a game on four days' rest. It may not seem like a big deal, but it is the first time it'll happen, and it's another box to check. He's been checking just about every box since the season started and responding incredibly well."

The pitcher will hope to play in the Pirates jersey soon and watch Dunne cheering for him from the stands.

