"Bad things happened there" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne opens up about 'asylum-like' experience at controversial Olympic training camp

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are one of the most talked-about young couples in American sports.

With Dunne's LSU Tigers having won the national championship in gymnastics and Skenes the number-one pick in the 203 MLB draft, there are many paying attention to their careers.

Dunne has a huge social media following and shares snippets with her eight million followers regularly. That was the case on Thursday when Dunne shared a short clip that addressed the Karolyi Ranch, the old USA Olympic training center. Dunne captioned her clip:

"You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me."

Dunne also responded to a comment regarding the clip:

"It's the old USA Olympic training center that got shut down because bad things happened there."

Olivia Dunne's TikTok

The Karolyi Ranch closed down following allegations of sexual assault against young gymnasts, which led to the guilty verdict against Larry Nassar.

Olivia Dunne uncertain on LSU return following Tigers' national championship win

The LSU Tigers won the program's first national championship last month, and Olivia Dunne spoke to TODAY after the victory. While she's yet to make up her mind about an LSU return, she mentioned that the victor left an impression on her:

"It definitely makes me want to come back, but I haven't quite thought about it completely. I've just been focused on the now and winning this national title, so I'll definitely start thinking about it."

Dunne was still very much in the moment and enjoying the feeling of being a national champion:

"You know what, it is still feeling just unreal. I'm still trying to get my voice back from cheering so loud. It was an unforgettable experience, and I'll probably be thinking about it for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes has been looking strong in the minors with the Indianapolis Indians. As the Pittsburgh Pirates have been on a painful slide, losing eight of 10 games, some wonder if Skenes might get a call-up to the majors.

However, the Pirates said in March that there's no timeline for his MLB debut, and given how Jackson Holliday struggled with the Baltimore Orioles before being demoted, they will likely be cautious with their star prospect.

