Baby Gronk makes alleged commitment to Ohio State among offers from Colorado, Alabama, and more

Internet sensation and American youth football player Baby Gronk announced on Friday that he has allegedly committed to playing college football at Ohio State. The youngster, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, shared this on his social media pages, reportedly handled by his father, Jake San Miguel.

This announcement follows Baby Gronk's release of the top 30 schools he is interested in earlier this week. The list included virtually every top-tier program in the country, such as Alabama, Georgia, Texas, USC, LSU, Notre Dame, Colorado, Michigan and others.

The Texas native is said to belong to the class of 2031 and this commitment decision comes way too early. There is also no proof that he has offers from the long list of schools he listed earlier in the week.

Baby Gronk’s commitment is likely a publicity stunt

Considering his previous actions regarding his future in college football, the recent commitment to the Buckeyes is likely another publicity stunt for Baby Gronk and his family.

Over the past years, the internet sensation has announced commitments to a host of college football programs. His first known commitment announced online in 2021, was to Oregon. However, that did not last long, as he continued to alter his college plans.

He committed to LSU in July 2023 before quickly retracting it, attributing the error to the graphic designer who allegedly placed the wrong jersey in the image. This led to criticism online against his father after the youngster had met LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne on the university campus.

Following the LSU incident, it was disclosed later in the year that Baby Gronk had committed to Oklahoma. However, just five days later, he de-committed from the Sooners, showcasing the earlier decision as another publicity stunt orchestrated by him and his family.

Baby Gronk also disclosed his plans to commit to two different teams on different occasions in December 2023. He earlier gave his word to Texas A&M, a university from his home state. However, he subsequently transferred his commitment decision to Missouri.

Having just finished fifth grade earlier this week, the youngster still has a whole lot of time to decide his college future. In June 2023, his father disclosed to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman that his son had received "one real offer" from Arizona, which was a verbal offer.

