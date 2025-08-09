  • home icon
  • "Bad business to stay in college" - Colin Cowherd serves reality check to Arch Manning on Texas future after grandpa Archie's comments on 2026 draft 

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:48 GMT
Arch Manning enters his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2025, and there's a lot of hype around the former five-star recruit. The quarterback is projected as the favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy and potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

However, his grandfather ruled out the possibility of him declaring for the NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2025 season. Archie Manning told Texas Monthly that the young quarterback will play two seasons as a starter for the Longhorns before heading to the NFL.

Analyst Colin Cowherd shared his take on the Manning family patriarch's comments. He believes that Arch Manning turning down the opportunity to go pro after a largely successful season in 2025 would be a bad business decision for the quarterback and his family.

“So I saw this headline from Archie Manning, and he says, 'Arch will not turn pro next season,'” Cowherd said on "The Herd." “He'll be at Texas for the next two years. Yeah, that's what you have to say.
“If he beats Ohio State and Columbus, wins the Heisman or doesn't, and gets into the national championship game. It would be really bad business to stay in college. And I know almost every Manning pretty well. They're good at business," he added.
Colin Cowherd believes the right thing is only being said on Arch Manning's draft possibilities

While Archie Manning's assertion about his grandson was confident and clear, Cowherd believes it's just the Mannings saying the right thing. The analyst believes the numbers involved would be enough to convince Arch Manning to enter the draft after a successful 2024.

“Arch Manning made $6.5 million last year at Texas in NIL, reportedly,” Cowherd said. "Cam Ward made 48.7 guaranteed, the No. 1 pick. Arch, can I interest you in a 42 million dollar loan? This is the classic Manning saying the right thing.
“… LeBron, Mannings, Mahomes, Brady. I've seen Mahomes step to the microphone and just say the right thing, not necessarily the most honest, authentic thing. That's what happens. And the Manning family is American football royalty. This is exactly what you say," he added.
Looking back in history, the Mannings have always stayed long in school. Peyton Manning made a heroic return to Tennessee for his fourth season in 1997, while his brother Eli also spent five seasons at Ole Miss, including three as a starter.

Do you think Arch Manning will declare for the NFL draft after this season with the Longhorns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

