  "Bad decision" "Good get": CFB fans react as Florida State transfer WR Hykeem Williams joins Deion Sanders' Colorado

By Garima
Modified Apr 29, 2025 18:47 GMT
NCAA Football: Florida State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Florida State (image credit: IMAGN)

Hykeem Williams has decided to leave Florida State and transfer to Colorado, where he’ll play for Deion Sanders. The wide receiver's move was a surprising one, especially since Williams was one of Florida State’s top recruits in recent years.

Williams visited the Buffaloes before making his commitment official on Tuesday. He’s the fifth Seminoles player to join Colorado since 2023.

Fans reacted to the news on X.

“Bad decision young man,” one said.
“Good decision,” another wrote.
“SMART DECISION YOUNG MAN,” one tweeted.

Similar comments continued to flood in.

“🔥🦬🔥🦬🔥🦬🔥🦬🔥🦬🔥🦬🔥🔥🦬,” a fan commented.
“Good get by Colorado,” one fan said.
“Went to a much better program. Good for him,” a fan wrote.

The Buffs have been active in the portal, adding 22 new players but losing 34. They’re ranked No. 25 in On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Team Rankings.

Hykeem Williams in his two seasons at Florida

Hykeem Williams was ranked as the No. 157 overall player and the No. 29 wide receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports. He drew interest from programs like Syracuse and Pitt before choosing Colorado.

Williams was a highly rated four-star recruit out of Stranahan High School in Florida. He was ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver nationally in the 2023 class, according to On3.

In his two seasons at FSU, Williams suffered injuries and did not produce big stats. He caught 21 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. In 2024, he started eight games and had 16 catches for 187 yards and a score. During his freshman season in 2023, he showed some promise before an ankle injury cut his campaign short.

With the Buffaloes, Williams will have new quarterbacks to work with, including Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis. He has two years of eligibility left and will be looking to make a bigger impact in Boulder than he did in Tallahassee.

Williams will also try to fill the big shoes of Travis Hunter, Colorado’s star playmaker and Heisman Trophy winner. It won’t be easy, especially with strong competition in a deep receiver room.

