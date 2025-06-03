“Bama does not belong in the top 5”: Fans react to ESPN’s computer-generated top 25 teams for 2025 College Football season

College football fans don't agree with ESPN's computer-generated rankings ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

Entering the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns have the best odds of winning the national title. However, the top three only feature one of them, as the top three are Texas, Georgia, and Alabama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was a bit of a surprise to see those rankings, and college football fans had a major disagreement with Alabama being ranked third.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bama does not belong in the top 5," a fan wrote.

"Wow Bama at number 3," a fan added.

Many college football fans are annoyed with the SEC holding 13 of the 25 spots, including the entire top three.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the worst ranking system on earth," a fan wrote.

"Why are UGA and Bama top 5 lmao ESPN is selling out for the SEC," a fan added.

Fans are annoyed with how many SEC teams are in there, and think the rankings will be terribly wrong by the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Computer-generated” = trained to have a pro-SEC bias," a fan wrote.

"13 SEC teams. 9 in the top 15. ESPN used to show bias to individual players and teams. Now they do it with an entire football conference," a fan added.

Although many fans are annoyed, the SEC and Big Ten are the top two college football conferences and will have several teams inside the top 25.

Ad

Alabama, however, enters the season with the fifth-best odds of winning the title at +1200.

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes the team is in a good spot

Kalen DeBoer is entering his second season as the coach of Alabama after a disappointing first year.

The Crimson Tide failed to make the playoffs and then were upset in their Bowl game against Michigan. Despite the struggles last year, DeBoer has confidence in his group entering 2025.

Ad

“We’re in a good spot right now because I think our guys have really found out who wants to be here,” DeBoer said, via AL.com. “They’ve really dug in deep. We’ve got a great mix of upperclassmen that understand what it takes.

"Mixed with some young guys that either got their feet wet last year or are coming in and have been really accepted in a way that they feel appreciated by the guys who have gone through it. So I’m really looking forward to this team, this next 6-8 months.”

The Crimson Tide will have a tough test in Week 1 as Alabama takes on Florida State on Aug. 30. Alabama has notable games against Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Auburn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!