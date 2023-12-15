One of the most anticipated games of the SEC conference is the Georgia vs Alabama showdown, the battle between two SEC giants. This season, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide emerged as the better team, going on to clinch a win over the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs and emerge as the SEC Championship. This victory led them straight to a playoff berth while the Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoff contention.

While the CFP semifinals are yet to be played and the national title winner for this season is yet to be crowned, CFB fans are already gearing up and preparing for the Georgia vs Alabama encounter that has been announced for next season. Since the game is scheduled to be played in Tuscaloosa, every Hilton and Marriott hotel within 35 miles has already been booked ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama showdown.

Looking at the hype surrounding the game while it is still months away, one fan came up with an idea to capitalize on the hospitality scene in Tuscaloosa ahead of the showdown:

"I'm gonna buy a ton of property near Tuscaloosa and build really cheap air bnb places and rent them and make so much money"

Furthermore, the tweet showcased how hotel rooms for next season's Georgia vs Alabama showdown are currently going at exorbitant prices. The listing shows rooms going as expensive as $4,500.

Looking at the price tags, this fan came up with the brilliant idea of cutting down on these expenses by watching the game from the comfort of his own home:

This fan made a cheeky comment about the capacity of Tuscaloosa airport:

Other fans felt that the reason for rooms being sold out is because of another strategy being implemented by these places:

Here are a few more reactions of fans on X:

After the Georgia Bulldogs had their dreams of three-peating the national title crushed by Alabama in the SEC game, fans will now be looking forward to how the next big game between these two teams in the SEC unfolds next year. Can Georgia seek revenge and turn the tides on the Crimson Tide in 2024?

When is the Georgia vs Alabama game in 2024?

The Georgia vs Alabama contest is scheduled to be held on Sept. 28 next year. It will be hosted at the Bryant-Denny Stadium, the home turf of the Crimson Tide, and is slated to kick off at around 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the action of this game on the ABC network on their television.

This year's SEC title game between these two teams racked in a whopping 17.7 million viewers. So there is no doubt that the stakes are high for these two teams when they lock horns on the gridiron once again. For now, it will be interesting to see if Alabama can defeat Michigan in this year's CFP semifinal and move a step closer to clinching the national title.

