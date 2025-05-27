"Battle of true Death Valley": Former Michigan QB build up the hype for Dabo Swinney vs Brian Kelly Week 1 blockbuster

The 2025 college football season will start with a huge game on Aug. 30 as Clemson will host LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET in what’s sure to be an exciting battle at Death Valley. It’s also a coaching showdown between Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and LSU’s Brian Kelly.

This matchup triggers memories of the 2019 national championship, when LSU beat Clemson in New Orleans. Now, Clemson has a chance to take that win back, this time on their home field.

Both teams come into the Week 1 game looking to recover from rough season openers in recent years. Clemson has lost its last two openers, to Duke in 2023 and Georgia in 2024. LSU hasn’t had much luck either. Under Brian Kelly, they’ve started 0-3 in Week 1 games. In 2022, they lost to Florida State. In 2023, they lost to the Seminoles again. Then in 2024, they blew a late lead and lost to USC.

Former Michigan quarterback David Cone built up hype around the opening game on the “Crain & Company” podcast on Monday. He said (Timestamp: 2:40):

“Kudos to LSU for scheduling opening games like this. Hell yeah. I know LSU fans have been frustrated. You lose a pair to Florida State and the home and home situation they had with them, they lose to USC a year ago.

"Now you're going to go on the road to open the season at Clemson at 6: 30 at night for a battle of the true Death Valley, which I think is fascinating. Thank you, LSU, for putting up and for saying, hey, we want all the smoke at the beginning of the year.”

David Cone on the quarterback situation at Brian Kelly’s LSU and Dabo Swinney’s Clemson

David Cone also talked about the quarterback situation at both programs. LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier had a great season in 2024, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns on a 64.2% completion rate. Whereas, Clemson’s Cade Klubnik finished the year with 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns.

“These were two of my top quarterbacks returning this year,” Cone said. “I think most people are going to have them in the top five of their list, and not just at the college level. I think both of these guys have a chance to be really good pros. We had Matt Moscone on here.

"I believe he was saying Garrett Nussmeier is the only returning 4000 yard passer, and Cade Klubnik at Clemson while losing in the college football playoff to Texas the way they did was tough. Kade Clubnick played a great game, so he ended his year on a high note. So I'm really excited to see these two quarterbacks battle each other.”

What unfolds on Aug. 30 in Death Valley is anyone’s guess, but it’ll be exciting to see whether Brian Kelly or Dabo Swinney gets the win.

