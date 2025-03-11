Baylor Bears football freshmen 2025: Top 3 breakout players to watch out for ft. Michael Turner

Baylor Bears football kicks off its 2025 season against Auburn on Aug. 29, the Big 12 Conference announced Friday. The game is one of 10 Big 12 matchups moved to a Friday and one of two featuring a non-conference Power Four opponent. ESPN and FOX will announce network designations and kickoff times later.

The Bears are coming off an eight-win season, which ended with a trip to the Texas Bowl. In 2025, they will be one of just two teams nationwide to face 11 Power Four opponents, making for a challenging slate.

Baylor Bears freshmen to watch: Top 3 breakout candidates

With anticipation building for Baylor’s 2025 roster, here are three freshmen poised to make an impact, led by standout running back Michael Turner.

#1 Michael Turner, Running Back

Turner, a 4-star recruit from Richland (North Richland Hills, TX), enters Baylor as one of the nation’s top-ranked running backs and could see immediate action in the backfield.

As per 247Sports, he's the No. 13 RB in the country and No. 32 prospect in Texas, while On3, Rivals and ESPN listing him as a four-star recruit.

His high school production speaks for itself:

2023: 1,668 rushing yards, 23 TDs (7.83 YPC), plus 16 catches for 131 yards and 2 scores.

2022: First-Team All-District honors after rushing for 849 yards, 12 TDs (8.49 YPC).

2021: As a freshman, logged 180 rushing yards, 2 TDs, plus 94 receiving yards.

#2 Kamauryn Morgan, Defensive End

Morgan, a 4-star recruit from South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX), is a key addition to Baylor’s defensive line, bringing size and pass-rushing ability, which could earn him early playing time.

2023: 61 tackles, 14 tackles for loss (TFL), 5.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

2022: Breakout sophomore season with 24 tackles, 8 TFL, 5 sacks.

#3 Caden Knighten, Running Back

Knighten, a 3-star recruit from Pauls Valley (OK), might not have the same star rating as Turner, but his versatility and playmaking ability could earn him a role in the offense of Baylor Bears football.

2022: 2,278 rushing yards, 35 TDs (210 carries)

Passing: 820 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs (43 completions on 84 attempts)

With Baylor’s demanding 2025 schedule, these freshmen could be crucial to the team’s success. Which newcomer are you most excited to see in action? Let's know in the comments box below:

