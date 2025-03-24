"Be a leader more": DJ McKinney opens up about his goals for Colorado in 2025 season

Cornerback DJ McKinney is expected to take up more responsibilities this upcoming season. After spending two seasons with Oklahoma State, he joined the Colorado Buffaloes last year and helped them to a 9-4 campaign and a Bowl appearance. McKinney played in all 13 games while recording 62 total tackles and three interceptions.

At a press conference during the team's spring practice, DJ McKinney was asked about his goals and ambitions for the 2025 season. The cornerback said that he wants to become more vocal as a leader and become a motivator on the field.

"Definitely be a leader more," McKinney said. "I led by example more last year but we had guys like 7 and 12, you know, who are more vocal leaders. So I kind of want to step up into that more being a vocal leader this year. You know, just making sure my guys know what they doing and you know just, we on point every time.

The Colorado cornerback also talked about self-development and the knowledge he gained about himself after the 2024 season.

"One of the biggest things I learned about myself is, you know, I gotta alway stay in my own like, stay on myself more, you know, I'm my biggest critique. So I just wanna make sure that I keep stacking every day each day getting better and everything."

"And then the other thing is, don't get too highs and don't get too high on the highs, don't get too low on the lows. Like I said, ust got to keep a constant mindset. A pro mindset really every day."

With 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter gone, all eyes will be on DJ McKinney. He will be a crucial part of Coach Prime's defense as they compete for a Big 12 title and a spot in the playoffs this upcoming season.

DJ McKinney opened up about being inspired by two-way star Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter established himself as the best college football player of the season by winning the 2024 Heisman Award. Apart from this, he was also honored with several other accolades, including the Walter Camp Award, the Chuck Bedarnik Award, the Fred Biletnikoff Award, and the Paul Hornung trophy, among others.

DJ McKinney revealed that he was inspired by watching Travis Hunter achieve so many accomplishments in one season. He stated that this inspired him to work and potentially walk in Hunter's footsteps and win an award himself during their 2025 campaign.

"Most definitely," McKinney said when asked about being inspired by Travis Hunter. "I'm putting in work in the weight room more, trying to get my body right, trying to develop more, putting more time in the film room because I've seen it happen. I watched Travis do it. I've taken notes myself."

"It was just inspirational seeing him do it, just knowing I could potentially bring a trophy home myself."

DJ McKinney revealed that he is eyeing the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the country's best defensive back in a season.

Last year, Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron took home the award for his contributions on the field. However, McKinney has a chance to be the first player in the program since Deon Figures in 1992 to win the Jim Thorpe Award next season.

